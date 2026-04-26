Fast Facts: Kyle Louis

The endless hours of film study are evident in that clip. He races to get into positive leverage positions, reads the hips of the route runner, gets his tell and breaks on the football. That skill set is all over his tape against both the run and pass.

3. Vast deployment options

The only question coming into the draft for Louis was the position he'd play in the NFL. Across 1,638 career snaps in college, he played 875 reps in the box, 248 on the line of scrimmage and 559 plays in the slot. He can do it all.

"We see his third down value in coverage," Assistant General Manager Kyle Smith said. "Very athletic guy. Can run, play man coverage, can align as a big nickel, dime linebacker; as he keeps developing in stack alignments which he's done at Pitt. Both (Louis and Trey Moore) are tackling machines and attack you in different ways."