Fast Facts: Michael Taaffe

"He embodies everything that that Coach (Jeff) Hafley and Jon-Eric (Sullivan) want to build here with his makeup," Senior Executive Jon Robinson said. "Former walk on that has just busted his tail to earn everything that he's been given. He's going to embody the competitiveness, the toughness. Extremely football intelligent player. I just can't say enough good things about him."

2. By the numbers

Taaffe was primarily a free safety for the Longhorns. His recognition and processing made him one of the nation's most dependable last lines of defense in the deep post. He played more than just from depth, however. Across more than 2,000 career defensive snaps, Taaffe lined up in the slot 300 times and down in the box on 390 reps.

Appearing in 53 career games, Taaffe registered 222 combined tackles, seven interceptions, 21 passes defensed, a forced fumble and a recovery. He also picked up three sacks despite just 19 reps as a blitzer during his career at Texas.

3. Special teams standout

Taaffe's play making ability extended to the kicking game. He added 844 special teams snaps to a loaded defensive resume, notching 12 total tackles in the game's third phase.

"He can do a lot of things in the kicking game," Robinson said. "I think that's an important component when you're talking about skill players down here at this part of the draft, is what they're going to be able to contribute in the kicking game. I mean at pro day, I know he ran receiver routes. He may or may not have caught punts, but again, just another guy that speaks volumes to his passion for the game. He's like, 'I'll go do whatever you want me to do just so I can be on the grass.'"

4. The host with the most

Texas landed the No. 1 high school quarterback recruit in 2024 in the lauded Arch Manning. To secure the gifted gunslinger, the Texas coaching staff tabbed Taaffe with the responsibility of hosting Manning on his visit. Per Dane Brugler’s ‘The Beast’ draft guide, Taaffe was tasked with the big assignment because the coaches viewed him as "the poster child of the program."