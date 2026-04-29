Fast Facts: Seydou Traore

The Dolphins used the third of three fifth-round picks of the 2026 NFL Draft to select Mississippi State tight end Seydou Traore, pick No. 180 overall. A 6-foot-3, 244-pound former soccer goalkeeper, Traore is a rare athlete who is just scratching the surface of his football gifts.

1. The global game

The NFL's two-decade venture into global markets is producing more overseas talent than ever before. The initiatives are more than an opportunity for global audiences to watch their favorite team; it also exposes young fans from all over the world to American football and teaches them about the sport. Seydou Traore is the latest example, though his first live exposure to the sport was those original London games.

"I used to work those stadium games back when I was in London," Traore said. "So, I worked in Tottenham, worked in Wembley when the NFL games used to come over. I used to hand out the kind of stat sheets. I think it was five minutes before every call was done, I'd hand out the stat sheets just around and then get to watch the rest of it."

Born in France to parents of Algerian and Ivorian descent, Traore moved with his family to London. He fell in love with soccer, but began attending the NFL academy, a program that has produced over 40 students with college football scholarships. As a standout there, Traore came to the U.S. and attended Clearwater Academy for his senior year of high school. He committed to Arkansas State and just two years later he jumped to the SEC, transferring to Mississippi State where he became a starter in the nation's most prestigious conference.

2. Impressive ball of clay

One year of American high school football, four years in college, then straight to the NFL. That accelerated path provides considerable upside for a very athletic player such as Traore. His 40-inch vertical jump is in the 99th percentile of tight ends and his 10-foot-7 broad jump measures in the 98th percentile. He also ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash, good for the 95th percentile.

Traore used that athleticism to become a productive college player. He totaled 131 career receptions for 1,480 yards and 10 touchdowns combined at Mississippi State and Arkansas State.

"Great athlete, obviously newer to the game than some of the other guys, but just the overall toughness at the end of the day that these kids play," Dolphins Director of College Scouting Matt Winston said. "He's a tough route runner. He showed the ability just to make plays in the SEC. When you're dealing with the international kids, you just want to see them actually do it on the field first. The testing stuff is always nice to look at on paper, but actually seeing him produce at Mississippi State, makes you feel a lot better about his developmental ceiling going forward."