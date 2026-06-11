Dolphins sign Brewer to contract extension

Brewer has appeared in 91 career games with 73 starts – 52 at center, 18 at left guard and three at right guard – in six seasons with Tennessee (2020-23) and Miami (2024-25). He joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 and was selected as a team captain for the first time in his career in 2025.

Brewer earned second-team All-Pro honors and was a finalist for the inaugural Protector of the Year Award in 2025 after anchoring an offensive line that helped produce the NFL's fourth-best rushing average (4.7 yards per attempt). He allowed only one sack in 2025, which was tied for the fewest among starting centers across the league, according to PFF. The offensive line did not allow a sack in four games all year, the third most in the NFL, trailing only Jacksonville and Houston, each of which had five. The Dolphins rushed for at least 100 yards in each of those four games, becoming one of only four teams in 2025 to record 100-plus rushing yards without allowing a sack in four or more games (Jacksonville, 5; Detroit, 4; Houston, 4).