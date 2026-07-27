Training Camp Preview 2026: Specialists

It's finally here. We are only days away from training camp! We've spent the last two weeks previewing the Dolphins 91-man roster, position-by-position, and today we wrap it up with the specialists.

Specialists

Dolphins training camp 2026 features four specialists with a kicking competition between incumbent Riley Patterson and free agent signee Zane Gonzalez.

The Cast (in numerical order):

45 Zane Gonzalez (K)

46 Tucker Addington (LS)

47 Riley Patterson (K)

48 Bradley Pinion (P)

Special Teams Coordinator Chris Tabor

Patterson signed with the Dolphins following an injury to Jason Sanders during the 2025 preseason. Patterson went on to convert a career-high 93.1% of his kicks with just two misses on 29 attempts. He was also good on 97.1% of his point-after tries, making 34 of 35.

Gonzalez signed in March after a nine-game run with the Falcons last season. He made 19 of his 22 field goals, an 86.4% success rate. Gonzalez is a nine-year veteran and spent time in Carolina with new Dolphins special teams coordinator Chris Tabor.

Bradley Pinion is the new Dolphins punter. One of the biggest (6-5, 265 pounds) and most experienced (a 12-year veteran) punters in the league, Pinion was with the Falcons for the last four years. He has appeared in 179 games of experience with 750 career punts and a 40.0 net punt average, in addition to 804 kickoffs.

Tucker Addington is back with the Dolphins. He was on the Miami practice squad in 2024 with three gameday elevations. Addington has since been on the Jaguars, Texans and Steelers practice squads and active rosters.