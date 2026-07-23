Training Camp Preview 2026: Inside Linebackers

Training camps around the NFL are opening, with the Dolphins slated to be back on the field next week. Today, we continue our position-by-position preview of the 91-man roster with a trip into the inside linebacker room.

Inside Linebackers

On paper, the 2026 Dolphins inside linebacker room is loaded. Led by All-Pro Jordyn Brooks, the group is full of proven veteran talent and highly drafted rookies brimming with potential. Miami spent a second-round pick on Heisman finalist Jacob Rodriguez and a pair of fourth-round picks on Trey Moore and Kyle Louis.

The Cast (in numerical order):

10 Jacob Rodriguez

17 Trey Moore

19 Kyle Louis

20 Jordyn Brooks

25 Tyrel Dodson

40 Willie Gay Jr.

42 Jackson Woodard

56 Ronnie Harrison Jr.

Coach Al Washington

Brooks led the NFL last season with 183 combined tackles and was named a first-team All-Pro. He is a three-down player who specializes in all facets of the position – pass rush, coverage and run game. Despite the on-field production, it's his presence and leadership that coaches and teammates gravitate toward.

"Great leader, loves football, works really, really hard," Head Coach Jeff Hafley said. "He's made the right way. I think his work ethic is elite and he loves football. He absolutely loves the game and he wants to meet. He wants to go over stuff. He wants to learn. He's a fun guy to coach."

Veteran leadership is plentiful in this room. Tyrel Dodson called the defense last season and was praised for his leadership in the offseason. Willie Gay Jr. is a playmaker and energy source. He's a three-level defender with skills that fit Hafley's schematics.

The Dolphins kept adding to the room in the draft. Jacob Rodriguez forced seven fumbles last year en route to finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting and winning the Chuck Bednarik and Bronco Nagurski awards.

Two rounds later, Miami selected Kyle Louis from Pittsburgh, another former All-American linebacker. Louis filled up the stat sheet with 10.0 sacks, six interceptions and 25.5 tackles for loss over a four-year college career.

Miami selected Trey Moore from Texas earlier in the fourth round. Moore was one of college football's best edge rushers at UTSA before transferring to Texas, where he played on and off the ball. Moore finished his five-year college career with 30.5 sacks and 50 tackles for loss.

Miami's lone free agent addition to the room is Ronnie Harrison Jr. Like Gay Jr., Louis and Moore, Harrison has played multiple positions. He entered the league as a safety but brought his range and penchant for physical football to the linebacker position over the last three years. He's played 94 career games with 8.5 sacks and 274 combined tackles.

Jackson Woodard was signed by Miami last December off the Houston Texans practice squad. The former Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year (UNLV, 2024) has played primarily on special teams since entering the league.