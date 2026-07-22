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Dolphins sign Brooks to contract extension

Jul 22, 2026 at 01:00 PM

The Miami Dolphins have signed inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks to a contract extension through the 2029 season, it was announced Wednesday.

Brooks has appeared in 97 career games with 89 starts in six seasons with Seattle (2020-23) and Miami (2024-25), recording 838 tackles (493 solo), 13.0 sacks, one interception returned for a touchdown, 25 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. He joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 and was selected as a team captain for the first time in his career in 2025.

Brooks earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2025 after leading the NFL with 183 tackles (99 solo) and adding 13 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He was the only player in the NFL that season to post 150-plus tackles, 10-plus tackles for loss and at least 3.0 sacks. He was also one of only two players to record eight games of 11-plus tackles and the only one to post two games of 18 stops or more. Brooks' 183 tackles in 2025 are the fourth-most stops in a single season in franchise history.

Brooks entered the NFL as a first-round selection (27th overall) by Seattle in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Texas Tech.

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