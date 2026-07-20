Training Camp Preview 2026: Offensive Line

The Dolphins will open training camp next week at the Baptist Health Training Complex, and to get you ready, we're previewing the Dolphins' 91-man roster position by position. Today, we go inside the trenches.

Offensive line

The Dolphins offensive line is many things. The room is packed with high draft picks and continuity. Collectively, the group is large. The projected starting five averages more than 321 pounds.

The line is athletic and its versatility allows Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik to be multiple with his run schemes. The group also features All-Pro center Aaron Brewer, who was a finalist for the inaugural Protector of the Year Trophy, awarded to the best offensive lineman in the NFL.

The Cast (in numerical order):

52 Patrick Paul

55 Aaron Brewer

60 Andrew Meyer

62 Jim Bonifas

63 DJ Campbell

65 James Ester

67 Charlie Heck

68 Josh Priebe

69 Jamaree Salyer

70 Marques Cox

71 Jonah Savaiinaea

72 Gottlieb Ayedze

73 Austin Jackson

74 Kadyn Proctor

79 Kevin Cline

OL Coach Zach Yenser

Center Aaron Brewer signed a contract extension this offseason after the best year of his NFL career, which followed his previous best season in 2024. A five-position player in Tennessee, Brewer settled into the pivot for the Dolphins and hasn't looked back. He is arguably the most athletic lineman in the sport, which allows him to connect on blocks few players can achieve, opening up the offense in the process.

Flanking Brewer figures to be a pair of top-40 picks. The Dolphins used the 12th selection of the 2026 NFL Draft on Kadyn Proctor, a fleet-of-foot big man who checks in at 352 pounds. He was a consensus All-American at left tackle for Alabama last season.

The 37th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft will open camp at right guard. Savaiinaea was a tackle in college, played left guard last year and features the combination of size and athleticism the Dolphins covet.

The projected starting tackles are also high draft choices. Patrick Paul, a second-round pick in 2024, started 17 games last season. His terrific season began in camp when his strength, pass protection and power off the football were instantly obvious.

Austin Jackson has been a difference-maker in the run game his entire career. He's missed games the last two seasons with injuries, but his return gives the Dolphins a promising starting five, should the group hold for opening day.

"I think the guys that we have can run outside zone, can run inside zone, can run gap scheme," Head Coach Jeff Hafley said. "The more we can do, the more our players can do, and then let's figure out what they do best and let's go get good at it."

Jamaree Salyer signed as a free agent from the Chargers. He is a four-position player with a cerebral approach to the game. He was an effective player for Los Angeles both as a starter and in the difficult role of sixth man off the bench.

Charlie Heck also joined the team in free agency. A six-year veteran, Heck has appeared in 67 career games including 17 last year with Tampa Bay.

Miami also utilized the draft to build depth in the room. D.J. Campbell was a four-year starter at Texas, concluding his career with 43 consecutive starts and more than 2,600 snaps played, all at right guard.

The Dolphins also added Jim Bonifas (center, Iowa State) and Kevin Cline (tackle, Boston College) as undrafted free agents.

Andrew Meyer has been with the program for two years. He earned his first start last season filling in for an injured Brewer and looked the part. Second-year interior lineman Josh Priebe spent the 2025 season on the Miami practice squad.

James Ester comes over from Green Bay looking to make a position switch. He was a defensive lineman for the Packers but will play on the offensive line for Miami.

Marques Cox was with the Broncos and Cardinals last season. He signed with the Dolphins in May.

The latest addition was Gottlieb Ayedze, who most recently played for the Houston Gamblers of the United Football League, where he earned All-UFL honors.