Training Camp Preview 2026: Wide Receivers

The new football season is quickly approaching as we're less than two weeks away from the start of training camp. Over the next two weeks, we're previewing the Dolphins' 91-man roster, position-by-position. Today, we turn our attention to the wide receivers.

Wide Receivers

General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan went to work restructuring the wide receiver room, a room he used to call home as a collegian. A blockbuster trade and a player release led to an overhaul as the Dolphins seek emergence from several young players, including three 2026 NFL Draft picks.

The Cast (In Numerical order):

1 Jalen Tolbert

4 Tutu Atwell

6 Malik Washington

7 Caleb Douglas

17 Jalen Reagor

18 Chris Bell

80 Donaven McCulley

81 Theo Wease Jr.

83 Kevin Coleman Jr.

84 Tahj Washington

86 Terrace Marshall Jr.

88 AJ Henning

WRs Coach Tyke Tolbert

Entering his third season, Malik Washington is tied as the longest-tenured Miami Dolphin in the wide receiver room in 2026. He and Tahj Washington were draft picks in 2024, with Malik appearing in 31 career games and producing 540 receiving yards. He adds a special teams element, with 1,789 return yards and a punt return touchdown in two seasons.

After missing his rookie year with an injury, Tahj Washington appeared in six games last season.

Two free-agent signings will seek to earn major roles with the Dolphins. Jalen Tolbert enjoyed a breakout season in 2024 with the Cowboys when he caught 49 passes for 610 yards and seven touchdowns. He's looking to recapture that success. The same can be said of Tutu Atwell, whose sub-4.3 speed has helped him achieve a career average of 14.6 yards per reception. His best season, 2024, produced 562 yards on 42 catches.

Sullivan spoke about rounding out the room with diversity in play style and body type. Free agency proved that approach true, and the 2026 NFL Draft solidified that claim.

Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr. were each featured at different positions in college. Douglas and Bell played on the outside, Douglas as a flanker and Bell as the X, while Coleman Jr. chewed up yardage in the slot.

Sullivan praised Douglas' ability to drop his weight and get in and out of breaks for a tall receiver (6-4). Bell was on track to be one of the most productive receivers in the country in 2025, but an injury cost him the final two games of the season. Bell's body type is an anomaly for the position at 6-2, 220 pounds (92nd percentile for weight) while not sacrificing explosion in his game. Speaking of explosiveness, Coleman Jr. was lightning in a bottle from the slot in college.

"It was just an opportunity to add some speed, some juice to that position group and a guy that we think can do multiple things," Sullivan said of Coleman Jr.

Rounding out the rookie class is undrafted rookie Donaven McCulley, a 6-4 target who played four years at Indiana before finishing his career at Michigan in 2025.

Theo Wease Jr. earned a late-season call-up from the practice squad in 2025, catching six passes in three games for 139 yards and a touchdown. AJ Henning also returns after spending his rookie season on the Dolphins' practice squad.

Miami also tapped into a pair of former high draft picks in Terrace Marshall Jr. and Jalen Reagor in free agency. Reagor was Philadelphia's first-round pick in 2020 and has produced 1,037 receiving yards in his career. Marshall Jr. has amassed 808 yards after being selected in the second round by Carolina in 2021.

There's one non-negotiable in the Dolphins wide receiver room under new Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik.

"I think the other part that's been really fun in the run game has been the receivers," Slowik said. "We've only just scratched the surface of the run game with the receivers, but they want to know it all. They want to make sure that they're involved. They want to make sure that they stand out when we are running the ball, they're not just pass game catchers."

You can watch the revamped wide receiver room, and all the Miami Dolphins compete at training camp, starting Sunday, Aug. 2 at the Baptist Health Training Complex.