Jordyn Brooks Ranked No. 67 on NFL's Top 100 List

The 2025 season stands as the crescendo of his brilliant career to date. In his sixth season as a pro, Brooks led the NFL with 183 tackles. That number put him among an illustrious group, ranking fourth in Dolphins history for tackles in a single season, behind Hall of Famer and fellow Texas Tech product Zach Thomas, who holds the second- and third-highest totals with 195 and 184 tackles, respectively.

Brooks was the only player in 2025 to record two games with at least 18 tackles, logging 18 stops in Week 4 against the Jets and an impressive 20 tackles in Week 11 against Washington in Madrid. Those 20 tackles were the most by a Dolphins player in a single game since Thomas had 21 against Buffalo in 2006.

Amid all the tackles, Brooks had a penchant for making plays for the 2025 Dolphins defense. He logged 3.5 sacks and made 13 tackles for a loss, making him the only player in the NFL to post 150-plus tackles, 10-plus tackles for loss and at least 3.0 sacks that season. He added a forced fumble and a recovery.

There is a direct correlation to Brooks' on-field performance and the gravitational pull it creates with his teammates. A 2025 team captain with the Dolphins, Brooks has grown each year in Miami and developed into a strong leader.

"Great leader, loves football, works really, really hard," Head Coach Jeff Hafley said of Brooks earlier this offseason. "He's made the right way. I've really enjoyed him. You see the film, you see the type of player that he is; but once you get to know him you kind of understand why. I think his work ethic is elite and he loves football."

Brooks returns in 2026 for his third season in Miami. With 162 tackles, a number he has reached twice in six seasons, Brooks would hit the 1,000 career tackles milestone, becoming the second player since 1994 to reach that mark in the first seven years of his NFL career.