Training Camp Preview 2026: Running Backs

We are less than a week away from the start of training camp, and rapidly approaching the start of the 2026 Miami Dolphins season. Over the next two weeks, we're previewing the Dolphins 91-man roster, position-by-position. Today, we stay in the offensive backfield with the running backs.

Running backs

Few rooms offer more continuity in Miami than the running backs. Returning for 2026 are the top three ballcarriers from the 2025 season, which produced the fourth-highest yards-per-carry figure in the NFL (4.7). Despite finishing 24th in rush attempts (432), Dolphins backs produced the 13th most rushing yards (2,044) in the NFL last year. Led by superstar De'Von Achane, who seemingly rewrites the franchise record books each week, the group features a little bit of everything from youth, power and grit to plenty of speed.

The Cast (in numerical order):

0 Ollie Gordon II

5 Jaylen Wright

28 De'Von Achane

30 Anthony Hankerson

34 DJ Herman (fullback)

36 Donovan Edwards

37 Carlos Washington Jr.

RBs Coach Ladell Betts

Achane checks all the boxes. He powered Miami's offense last season with 238 rushing attempts for 1,350 yards and 85 more targets in the passing game, with which he produced 67 receptions for 488 yards and four touchdowns. Achane's 1,838 yards from scrimmage put him in range to top Ricky Williams' single-season franchise record in that department, but an injury held Achane out of the finale, securing his place in second all-time for the Dolphins.

The 24-year-old has 35 career touchdowns in 44 games and a 5.6 yards per rush average. He signed a contract extension this offseason with the Dolphins, tying him to Miami for the long term.

"He's dynamic," Head Coach Jeff Hafley said. "I mean there's plays that you're not even blocked right for and he gets six or seven yards. His vision, his acceleration, the way he can catch the ball out of the backfield, he's so hard to defend."

While Achane shouldered the bulk of the load with his 305 total touches, rookie Ollie Gordon II and second-year back Jaylen Wright carried the ball 70 times each. Gordon was used more in short yardage situations while Wright filled in for Achane, and produced a 107-yard performance in a 34-10 win at the Jets in Week 14.

"Ollie (Gordon II) is out there working his tail off," Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik said in OTAs. "J. Wright (Jaylen Wright) is out there working his tail off. Like guys are really, really getting after it."

Achane, Wright and Gordon II were each recent mid-to-late-round picks, but the rest of the room has been churned over by General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan.

Donovan Edwards joined the Dolphins in January when he was signed off the Commanders practice squad. An undrafted free agent to the Jets in 2025, Edwards was a team captain at Michigan and ran for 104 yards in the Wolverines' 2024 CFP National Championship win.

Miami signed Carlos Washington Jr. in May. He spent the first three years of his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons, where he appeared in two games.

Rounding out the room are a pair of rookies, Anthony Hankerson and DJ Herman. Hankerson is a South Florida product (St. Thomas Aquinas) who piled up 3,130 yards from scrimmage in college at Colorado and Oregon State.

Herman is making the flip from linebacker to fullback. He played in 49 games over four years at San Diego State, primarily on special teams.

You can watch Achane, Wright, Gordon and all the Miami Dolphins at training camp, starting Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Baptist Health Training Complex.