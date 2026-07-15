Training Camp Preview 2026: Quarterbacks

"One, it was important for us to get him on a three-year deal, because we want to build around him," General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said. "Two, this is not a band-aid. I don't look at this as a band-aid. Now, he's got to go play, and he knows this… This guy's got all the traits in the world. He's got an elite arm. He's a very, very good athlete. He's a big, strong, powerful body. He can take the punishment, make plays with his legs and attack all levels of the field."

The other quarterback on the roster with NFL experience is Quinn Ewers, who made three starts as a rookie for the Dolphins. With 83 pass attempts in his first NFL season, Ewers completed 66% of his throws, averaging 7.5 yards per attempt with three touchdowns and three interceptions. A decorated collegian, Ewers showcased a calm demeanor and an accelerated ability to process the defense for a first-year player. Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik said Ewers has taken what he learned during his rookie year and applied it to his second offseason.

"I really think you've seen Quinn take the next step of, 'All right, I'm owning what this is right now,'" Slowik said. "'Let me take advantage of kind of the little bit I already know and let me go out and just play what I see, and play convicted and let it rip.'"

Cam Miller arrived in Miami Gardens on New Year's Day 2026. A sixth-round pick by Las Vegas in 2025 out of North Dakota State, Miller won 45 games and threw for 9,720 yards and 81 touchdowns in college. He added 48 rushing touchdowns to go along with 2,277 yards, making him one of the most productive dual-threat quarterbacks in college football history.

Rounding out the room is another former star of the Dakotas. Mark Gronowski signed as an undrafted free agent in May after a sterling college career. He was a two-time FCS National Champion at South Dakota State before transferring to Iowa, where he rushed for 16 touchdowns and led the Hawkeyes to a nine-win season.

You can watch Willis, Ewers, Miller, Gronowski, and all the Miami Dolphins at training camp, starting Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Baptist Health Training Complex.