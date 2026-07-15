Training Camp Preview 2026: Quarterbacks

The wait is almost over as football season is peeking over the horizon. Over the next two weeks, we're previewing the Dolphins 91-man roster, position-by-position, starting with the signal callers.
Quarterbacks
A new era of Dolphins football has arrived, and with it comes a crop of new quarterbacks, as Miami will have a new opening-day starter for the first time since 2021. From the coach to the presumptive starter and developmental prospects, there's only one incumbent in the room: second-year quarterback Quinn Ewers.
The Cast (in numerical order):
- 2 Malik Willis
- 14 Quinn Ewers
- 15 Cam Miller
- 16 Mark Gronowski
- QBs Coach Bush Hamdan
Malik Willis is in line to be under center when the Dolphins open the Jeff Hafley era in Las Vegas on Sept. 13.
Willis arrives from Green Bay, where he backed up Jordan Love for the last two seasons. In 11 appearances, Willis completed 79% of his passes, averaging 10.9 yards per attempt with six touchdown passes and without an interception. He added 261 rushing yards on 42 attempts (6.2 per carry) and three more touchdowns.
"One, it was important for us to get him on a three-year deal, because we want to build around him," General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said. "Two, this is not a band-aid. I don't look at this as a band-aid. Now, he's got to go play, and he knows this… This guy's got all the traits in the world. He's got an elite arm. He's a very, very good athlete. He's a big, strong, powerful body. He can take the punishment, make plays with his legs and attack all levels of the field."
The other quarterback on the roster with NFL experience is Quinn Ewers, who made three starts as a rookie for the Dolphins. With 83 pass attempts in his first NFL season, Ewers completed 66% of his throws, averaging 7.5 yards per attempt with three touchdowns and three interceptions. A decorated collegian, Ewers showcased a calm demeanor and an accelerated ability to process the defense for a first-year player. Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik said Ewers has taken what he learned during his rookie year and applied it to his second offseason.
"I really think you've seen Quinn take the next step of, 'All right, I'm owning what this is right now,'" Slowik said. "'Let me take advantage of kind of the little bit I already know and let me go out and just play what I see, and play convicted and let it rip.'"
Cam Miller arrived in Miami Gardens on New Year's Day 2026. A sixth-round pick by Las Vegas in 2025 out of North Dakota State, Miller won 45 games and threw for 9,720 yards and 81 touchdowns in college. He added 48 rushing touchdowns to go along with 2,277 yards, making him one of the most productive dual-threat quarterbacks in college football history.
Rounding out the room is another former star of the Dakotas. Mark Gronowski signed as an undrafted free agent in May after a sterling college career. He was a two-time FCS National Champion at South Dakota State before transferring to Iowa, where he rushed for 16 touchdowns and led the Hawkeyes to a nine-win season.
You can watch Willis, Ewers, Miller, Gronowski, and all the Miami Dolphins at training camp, starting Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Baptist Health Training Complex.
While admission and parking are free for all training camp practices, fans are encouraged to RSVP here or by visiting the 2026 Dolphins training camp page in order to receive the latest attendance information, scheduling updates, learn about exclusive giveaways and more. Learn more.
2026 Training Camp presented by Baptist Health
Miami Dolphins Training Camp is here, and everyone's invited to watch the work. Admission and parking are free and open to all fans. RSVP for schedule updates, daily giveaways, and everything you need to plan your visit.