Training Camp Preview 2026: Tight Ends

We are less than two weeks away from Dolphins training camp. Over the next few days, we're previewing the Dolphins 91-man roster, position-by-position. Today, we venture into the tight end room.
Tight Ends
One of the biggest hidden gems produced from the 2025 Miami Dolphins is back for the 2026 campaign. Greg Dulcich leads a remade tight end room that features a pair of draft picks, Will Kacmarek and Seydou Traore, and two free agent acquisitions, Ben Sims and Cole Turner.
The Cast (in numerical order):
- 49 Seydou Traore
- 82 Will Kacmarek
- 85 Greg Dulcich
- 87 Cole Turner
- 89 Ben Sims
- TEs Coach Ron Middleton
The 2025 arc of Greg Dulcich is the quintessential reason the NFL is the most unpredictable sport in existence. Waived by the Giants at the conclusion of training camp, Dulcich signed with the Miami practice squad, where he spent the first seven weeks of the season. He played in every game the rest of the way and was a top-10 tight end in receiving yards from Week 14 on. He produced 16 receptions on just 18 targets for 222 yards and a touchdown over the final five games of the season.
Dulcich's performance down the stretch caught the attention of General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, who prioritized bringing Dulcich back as an unrestricted free agent.
Dulcich is a gifted route runner with a brute-force mentality as a ball carrier. He holds his own as an inline blocker, though that's a role in which two new Dolphins definitively excel.
Ben Sims arrives on a free agent deal from Minnesota. He was drafted by Green Bay in 2023 as part of a three tight end class and it didn't take long for him to make his presence known blocking off the edge.
Pull up Ohio State tape from the last two seasons and something similar will stand out. Will Kacmarek was one of the most punishing blockers at the position in all of college football. He can get out in space and play downhill at the point of attack.
"He's an unsung hero," Sullivan said. "He's a grimy, dirty, bite your face off type of dude. He's going to be a difference maker for us in the run game which allows your offense to do so many different things. It just opens up so many doors for the offensive coordinator, the way they call the game. And he's elite – I think he's elite as a blocker."
Miami selected another tight end well in the fifth round, selecting Mississippi State's Seydou Traore. A participant in the International Player Pathway Program, Traore was born in France and raised in England. He's an explosive option in the passing game who fulfilled a variety of blocking roles for the Bulldogs last season. He totaled 1,482 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in his four-year college career.
Cole Turner was also a fifth-round pick. Taken by the Commanders in 2022, Turner spent last season with the Titans before signing a futures deal with Miami in January. He's caught 13 passes for 143 yards in 23 career games.
You can watch Dulcich and the rest of the tight end room, along with all the Miami Dolphins at training camp, starting Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Baptist Health Training Complex.
While admission and parking are free for all training camp practices, fans are encouraged to RSVP here or by visiting the 2026 Dolphins training camp page in order to receive the latest attendance information, scheduling updates, learn about exclusive giveaways and more. Learn more.
2026 Training Camp presented by Baptist Health
Miami Dolphins Training Camp is here, and everyone's invited to watch the work. Admission and parking are free and open to all fans. RSVP for schedule updates, daily giveaways, and everything you need to plan your visit.