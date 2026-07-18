Training Camp Preview 2026: Tight Ends

Dulcich is a gifted route runner with a brute-force mentality as a ball carrier. He holds his own as an inline blocker, though that's a role in which two new Dolphins definitively excel.

Ben Sims arrives on a free agent deal from Minnesota. He was drafted by Green Bay in 2023 as part of a three tight end class and it didn't take long for him to make his presence known blocking off the edge.

Pull up Ohio State tape from the last two seasons and something similar will stand out. Will Kacmarek was one of the most punishing blockers at the position in all of college football. He can get out in space and play downhill at the point of attack.

"He's an unsung hero," Sullivan said. "He's a grimy, dirty, bite your face off type of dude. He's going to be a difference maker for us in the run game which allows your offense to do so many different things. It just opens up so many doors for the offensive coordinator, the way they call the game. And he's elite – I think he's elite as a blocker."

Miami selected another tight end well in the fifth round, selecting Mississippi State's Seydou Traore. A participant in the International Player Pathway Program, Traore was born in France and raised in England. He's an explosive option in the passing game who fulfilled a variety of blocking roles for the Bulldogs last season. He totaled 1,482 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in his four-year college career.

Cole Turner was also a fifth-round pick. Taken by the Commanders in 2022, Turner spent last season with the Titans before signing a futures deal with Miami in January. He's caught 13 passes for 143 yards in 23 career games.

You can watch Dulcich and the rest of the tight end room, along with all the Miami Dolphins at training camp, starting Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Baptist Health Training Complex.