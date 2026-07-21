Training Camp Preview 2026: Defensive Line

We are just one week away from veteran report day! Today, we are continuing our position-by-position preview of the Dolphins 91-man roster with the defensive line.

Defensive Line

The Dolphins invested in the defensive line in 2025, relying on young players to log significant playing time. As the year progressed, so did their play, which coincided with Zach Sieler's strongest stretch of the season. In 2026, the Dolphins are hopeful that playing time and experience will pay dividends now and into the future.

The Cast (in numerical order):

78 Kenneth Grant

91 Matthew Butler

92 Zach Sieler

93 Zeek Biggers

94 Jordan Phillips

95 Rene Konga

96 Alex Huntley

97 Keith Cooper Jr.

98 Kahlil Saunders

DL Coach Austin Clark

The Dolphins selected three defensive tackles in the 2025 NFL Draft: Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers. As rookies, they ranked second, third and fifth on the team in snaps played at the position, combining for 1,233 snaps on the season. Their progress launched a promising trajectory for 2026 and beyond.

Grant finished the season looking like the immovable, yet nimble, prospect worthy of a top-15 selection. The 22-year-old produced 14 quarterback pressures and 10 run stuffs over the final five games, both ranking in the top 10 among defensive tackles during that span.

Phillips showcased some of the league's best play strength, defending the run at the nose tackle position. He had a terrific spring and is looking to take another step in Year 2.

Biggers also enjoyed success down the stretch, playing the big end in Miami's odd fronts. His length (nearly 35-inch arms) allows him to play multiple spots along the defensive line.

"Now they understand what it takes to make it through a whole NFL season," Head Coach Jeff Hafley said. "They had an offseason to kind of rest and recover, and those guys did a really good job. They worked hard. They were here when I got here, so they seemed to never leave. They did a really good job in the weight room. I think Austin (Clark) has done a really good job coaching those guys, and we'll expect them to take a step, just like we will with everybody."

The three then-rookies operated around the constant force on the Miami defensive line in veteran Zach Sieler. The longest-tenured Dolphin had a late-season surge resulting in double-digit tackles for loss (10) for the third consecutive year, the best active streak among defensive tackles in the NFL. As the play from Grant, Phillips and Biggers rounded into form, Sieler's production took off. He totaled 5.5 sacks to give him 35.5 over his stellar career.

Matthew Butler logged over 200 snaps with career highs in combined tackles (12) and quarterback hits (2). He was an unrestricted free agent this spring but re-signed with Miami.

The Dolphins added a pair of rookies as undrafted free agents this offseason. Rene Konga, from Louisville, is one of the most explosive defensive tackles to ever participate in the NFL Scouting Combine. Kahlil Saunders played 51 games over the last five seasons at Kentucky.

Alex Huntley was last year's undrafted rookie to stick with the club, as he spent the 2025 season on the practice squad.

The Dolphins also added Keith Cooper Jr. to the defensive line. He signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and spent time on the Detroit and Cleveland practice squads before signing a futures deal with Miami this past January.