Training Camp Preview 2026: Edges

We are less than one week away from the start of training camp. As we count down the final week of the offseason, we continue our preview of the Dolphins 91-man roster with the edges.

Edges

Change is the theme for the 2026 Miami Dolphins, especially on the edge of the defense. Two incumbents remain in Chop Robinson and Cameron Goode, while the Dolphins signed four veteran free agents, drafted Iowa's Max Llewellyn in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft and signed a pair of undrafted free agents.

The Cast (in numerical order):

9 Josh Uche

44 Chop Robinson

50 David Ojabo

51 Robert Beal Jr.

53 Cameron Goode

57 Max Llewellyn

58 Seth Coleman

59 Rodney McGraw

90 Mason Reiger

Chop Robinson returns for his third season in Miami after being selected 21st overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Robinson made the 2024 Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team and finished fifth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. He produced 6.0 sacks and 14 QB hits that season and followed that up with 4.0 sacks and seven QB hits last year. Robinson has the burst and bend to be a true game-changer off the edge, something new Head Coach Jeff Hafley recognized immediately.

"Hopefully he becomes an every-down player," Hafley said. "I think the easy answer is his pass rush, his get off, his ability to affect the quarterback; but I'm looking for a lot more from Chop. We need to coach him, we need to develop him, but the guy's got such a good attitude. He's working so hard and I'm excited to see where that goes."

Josh Uche comes over from Philadelphia. He carved out a starting role in the Eagles rotation last year prior to a deadline deal that reduced his workload. Regardless of his role, he applied pressure to the opposing quarterback. On 142 pass rush snaps he produced 23 pressures, a pressure rate of 16.2%, per Pro Football Focus. He has 21.5 career sacks, including an 11.5-sack season in 2022 with New England.

David Ojabo is another former high draft pick looking to unlock his talent in Miami. Injuries limited him to five games in his first two seasons, but he played 27 games over the last two years in Baltimore, logging 2.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits.

The Dolphins signed Robert Beal Jr. as a free agent from San Francisco. He's played in 25 games with 1.0 sack and contributions on special teams.

Cameron Goode has primarily been a special teams ace for the Dolphins. A seventh-round pick in 2022, Goode re-signed with the Dolphins this offseason. The Dolphins also added Seth Coleman on a futures contract in January.

Three rookies will suit up for their first training camp next week. Max Llewellyn logged 45 quarterback pressures for Iowa last season. He produced 20.5 sacks over his four-year career with the Hawkeyes.

The Dolphins stayed in the Big Ten when they signed undrafted free agent Mason Reiger out of Wisconsin. Reiger played his first three seasons at Louisville before transferring to Madison. He compiled 13.0 career sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss as a collegian. Miami also added Rodney McGraw from Western Michigan. He logged 7.0 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss in 2025 for the Broncos.