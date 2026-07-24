Training Camp Preview 2026: Defensive Backs

The rookies are in the building, the veterans report Tuesday and the 2026 football season is quickly approaching. Today, our penultimate look at the entirety of the 91-man roster takes us to the defensive backfield.

Defensive Backs

Head Coach Jeff Hafley cut his teeth coaching defensive backs. So, it's no surprise the room takes on an entirely different look in his first year. The Dolphins loaded up on tall, physical corners that use their length in coverage. Miami spent a first-round pick on San Diego State's Chris Johnson and a fifth-round selection on former Texas captain Michael Taaffe. In addition to the youth and free agents, the Dolphins return a handful of youngsters with a promising, upward career trajectory.

The Cast (in numerical order):

3 Chris Johnson

8 JuJu Brents

11 Dante Trader Jr.

21 Marco Wilson

22 Darrell Baker Jr.

23 Zayne Anderson

24 A.J. Green III

26 Alex Austin

27 Ethan Bonner

29 Storm Duck

31 Michael Taaffe

32 Lonnie Johnson Jr.

33 Jason Marshall Jr.

34 Omar Brown

35 Miles Battle

38 Ethan Robinson

41 Louis Moore

43 Major Burns

Defensive Backs/Passing Game Coordinator Ryan Downard

Defensive Backs/Cornerbacks Jahmile Addae

Of the 18 defensive backs on the 2026 Dolphins roster, six are incumbents from the 2025 season. Cornerbacks JuJu Brents and Jason Marshall Jr. return after promising, albeit brief, stints last year. Brents is a former second-round pick standing 6-3 with 34-inch arms, the longest in the league at his position. He's one of the most explosive athletes to ever test at the Scouting Combine, and he showcased all those skills in a few games last season.

Marshall Jr. played 242 snaps during his rookie season, flashing the aforementioned physicality and length displayed by Brents. With an increased workload over the final three games, Marshall Jr. posted a combined 13 tackles (one for loss), an interception and two passes defensed.

Incumbent cornerbacks also include Ethan Bonner, Storm Duck, Ethan Robinson and A.J. Green III. Bonner has appeared in 21 games over a three-year career in Miami. Duck made 35 tackles in 14 games as a rookie, but injuries limited him to two games last season. Robinson was on the practice squad until his NFL debut in Week 16. The Dolphins plucked Green III from the Rams practice squad and re-signed him in March. He appeared in three games for Miami.

The Dolphins used one of two first-round picks on San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson, the second cornerback off the board in April. According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson did not surrender a touchdown in 2025, and quarterbacks posted a passer rating of just 16.0 when targeting him.

"I think he can win at all three levels, and he can take the ball away and he tackles and he's aggressive and I love his play style, and he can play inside," Hafley said. "I mean, this was one of my favorite guys in the draft."

Veteran imports at cornerback include Miles Battle, Alex Austin, Marco Wilson and Darrell Baker Jr.

Baker Jr. was the Titans' top cornerback last year. Over the last two seasons, he played 1,349 snaps and recorded 12 passes defensed and 22 stops, which are plays credited as a defensive success by advanced analytics (PFF).

Austin and Battle arrive from New England. Austin has played 29 games with six starts in three seasons, while Battle appeared in six games over two years.

Fort Lauderdale native Marco Wilson returns to his former stomping grounds. He was a fourth-round pick in 2021 out of the University of Florida and has played in 64 career games with three interceptions and 20 passes defensed.

Moving back to safety, Dante Trader Jr. looks to take the next step after a promising rookie season. He played all 17 games in his debut season with three starts, 55 tackles, a forced fumble and a recovery.

"Dante loves football," Hafley said. "He's always here. He's always in the building. He's always asking questions. He practices so hard. He's so intentional. He's a smart football player who loves the game, and he's been a lot of fun to coach."

Zayne Anderson arrives from Green Bay with an opportunity to secure playing time. He was a special teams ace for the Packers over the last three seasons, playing in 40 games and making two starts in Hafley's defense.

Lonnie Johnson Jr. provides the Dolphins with another veteran voice in the defensive backfield. A former cornerback, Johnson Jr. found his home at safety, appearing in 92 career games and recording 224 combined tackles.

Miami selected former Texas safety Michael Taaffe in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The former walk-on secured seven interceptions and made 222 tackles during his four years in Austin. Taaffe is one of two All-American rookie safeties joining the squad. Indiana's Louis Moore signed as an undrafted free agent after a six-interception season for the national champion Hoosiers.

The Dolphins also brought in Omar Brown and Major Burns. Brown spent most of the last two seasons on the Packers practice squad, while Burns was named first-team All-UFL for the Houston Gamblers this spring.