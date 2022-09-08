Five Reasons to Download the Miami Dolphins Mobile App

It's season kickoff week and we are only a few days away from our first game against the New England Patriots on September 11, 2022, so here's five reasons to download the Miami Dolphins app today!
1. The latest news
Our app is updated daily with the latest news that's happening with the team. On the app, fans will find countdown to kickoff, game recaps, top quotes, press releases, transcripts from Head Coach Mike McDaniel and more.
2. Mobile Ticketing/ Mobile Ordering
All tickets are electronic. In the app, access to your tickets are only a few taps away. Tickets can be forwarded and there is a resale option. For steps, visit our mobile ticketing page. During the game, food can be ordered right from your seats and picked up at a designated time. You won't have to worry about missing game action.
3. Live Videos/ Livestream
Watch live press conferences with Head Coach Mike McDaniel and select players.
4. Photos
View the most recent photos of our 53-Man roster, practice, game action, arrivals and more. During the games, the galleries are updated moments after each play.
5. Podcasts
Listen to the official Miami Dolphins Podcasts updated weekly. Podcasts include Drive Time with Travis Wingfield, The Fish Tank, Dol-Fan UK and Aletas Arriba.
This season we will have exclusive content on our app. Stay connected by downloading the Miami Dolphins app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Once the app is downloaded, make sure to turn on push notifications to stay informed.