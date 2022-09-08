Five Reasons to Download the Miami Dolphins Mobile App

1. The latest news

Our app is updated daily with the latest news that's happening with the team. On the app, fans will find countdown to kickoff, game recaps, top quotes, press releases, transcripts from Head Coach Mike McDaniel and more.

2. Mobile Ticketing/ Mobile Ordering

All tickets are electronic. In the app, access to your tickets are only a few taps away. Tickets can be forwarded and there is a resale option. For steps, visit our mobile ticketing page. During the game, food can be ordered right from your seats and picked up at a designated time. You won't have to worry about missing game action.

3. Live Videos/ Livestream

Watch live press conferences with Head Coach Mike McDaniel and select players.

4. Photos

View the most recent photos of our 53-Man roster, practice, game action, arrivals and more. During the games, the galleries are updated moments after each play.

5. Podcasts

Listen to the official Miami Dolphins Podcasts updated weekly. Podcasts include Drive Time with Travis Wingfield, The Fish Tank, Dol-Fan UK and Aletas Arriba.