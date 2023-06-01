From Rookies to Vets, Newcomers Are Starting to Feel At Home in Miami

"I think both of them have done exactly what's been asked of them to this juncture," head coach Mike McDaniel said. "I think along the process there's so much going on for rookies, you forget that you're joining a team that has established players and you need to make way on that team through the locker room and the coaching staff, just the building in general. That's what I've seen them focus on and I can tell they're starting to become one of the guys. I think you have to win over your teammates at least with the Dolphins before you're able to play with them and I think they're knee-deep in that journey and I've been happy with what they've produced."