Full Circle: The Dolphins Business Combine

As a member of the Miami Dolphins, Spencer was front and center for the first two business combines that Kaleb put together in Manhattan. Spencer had been working on a screenplay with a few friends since 2016, but decided to attend with the hopes of learning more about business beyond football.

"The best part of these seminars is that we are given a space to create an enterprise that has nothing to do with football," said Spencer. "I along with teammates Ndamukong Suh, Derrick Morgan, Justin Pugh, Marshall Newhouse and a few other players created this dating/social club app and won the Dolphins version of Shark Tank. I loved just pulling my focus away from football, and finding new passions."

After seven years in the NFL, Spencer walked away from the game.

Fast forward to 2020, Spencer has multiple successful business ventures that keep him pretty occupied. He invested in Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen, an urban coffee shop with two locations in Inglewood, California. He is a budding writer and producer most notably for the hit CW show All American. A story that mirrors Spencer's own life as a young teen attending Beverly Hills High School, while living in South Central, Los Angeles. He also mentor's youth in the south Los Angeles area; using his own cache to help open doors and provide opportunities that were previously unattainable. Because of his success, and alumni status as a former Dolphin, Kaleb asked Spencer to come speak to the young players at the 2020 Dolphins Business Combine.

"For me, Spencer's story means everything," said Kaleb. "As a player, Spencer spoke about All American during one of the business combines in Manhattan. To have a player execute his dream, and come back to speak to other players is priceless. It shows that what we are doing is working."

Wide receivers Allen Hurns and Trevor Davis were among the 38 players attending the 2020 combine. A huge leap from the first iteration that only boasted 16 players.

"I feel like with a lot of football players, especially when you're young, football is all you know," Allen remarked. "Spencer understood that when you retire, you are no longer a football player. When the checks aren't flowing in, you have to find something else to do. That really resonated with me, especially since I am going into my seventh year in the NFL. He gave me a different perspective."