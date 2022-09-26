Game Celebrations against the Buffalo Bills

Sep 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Barbara Oguntola

Writer

Yesterday, the Miami Dolphins won against the Buffalo Bills in a game that had fans on the edge of their seats. Check out the top game celebrations from the game.

RI4_7388

Wide receiver River Cracraft and tight end Mike Gesicki celebrating after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws an 11-yard touchdown pass to Cracraft in the second quarter that would tie the game at 14-14.

BA2_9093

Safety Jevon Holland and offensive lineman Robert Hunt celebrating after Holland stripped the ball from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, forcing a fumble in the first quarter that was recovered by linebacker Melvin Ingram.

BA2_9118

Linebacker Melvin Ingram and cornerback Nik Needham after Ingram recovers a fumble forced by safety Jevon Holland.

LHS_9073

Running back Chase Edmonds and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle celebrate after Edmonds scored his first rushing touchdown of the game in the first quarter.

CGG09340

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle celebrates after making a remarkable 45-yard catch from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter.

The final score of the game was 21-19. The Dolphins are now 3-0. For more photos of the game view the gameday gallery and tune in this Thursday night for Week 4's contest against the Bengals.

