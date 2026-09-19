Game Preview: Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers

"It makes it a big challenge, right? And then you combine that with, in my opinion, one of the best play callers in all the game," Hafley said. "You know it's funny, even looking back, think about a lot of these guys were there when I was there back in '18. So, it's the same guys in the same system with the same coach and they brought some guys back and added some weapons. But it will be a big challenge. I have a ton of respect for all those players and obviously Kyle."

For the Dolphins, the focus has been on technique, fundamentals and their own brand of football. While the result in Las Vegas was not what they wanted, the youngest team in the NFL showed growth through the adjustments it made from the first half to the second, with hopes that upward trajectory carries into Week 2.

"I think just executing at every position, executing at every position, every play that we can," quarterback Malik Willis said. "Obviously, if you lose, you lose, but making sure we're doing the right things, going to the right people, giving ourselves a chance. And that's it, really."

Willis' top target, wide receiver Caleb Douglas, matched Tyreek Hill in his Dolphins debut. The 94 receiving yards from the rookie tied Hill for the most in a first game in aqua and orange. Douglas has been on his details since he arrived in Miami after April's draft.

"I think we saw it in camp," Hafley said. "I think we saw it in the preseason games and I just think he's been a consistent player that (Malik Willis) trusts and he is going to continue to try to get him the ball."

The Dolphins will be without edge rusher Chop Robinson and inside linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr., while the 49ers ruled out wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling and kicker Eddy Pineiro is questionable. Make sure to check out the Injury Report and the team's official social media accounts 90 minutes before kickoff to see who is active for the game.