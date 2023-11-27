Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins

Nov 27, 2023 at 04:00 PM
The second episode of Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins will be live on Tuesday, November 28 at 9 p.m. ET. The series follows the current AFC East leading Miami Dolphins, led by second-year head coach. Mike McDaniel, as they navigate the final eight games of the regular season and battle to return to the NFL playoffs. Here's everything you need to know in order to tune in for Episode 2.

How to Watch & Stream

Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins can be watched with an HBO subscription or streamed on Max. Explore this week's episode and the remainder of the season here!

Miami Dolphins Hard Knocks Schedule:

Table inside Article
Episode Air Date Time Channel Live Stream
Episode 1 Tuesday, Nov. 21 9 p.m. ET HBO Max
Episode 2 Tuesday, Nov. 28 9 p.m. ET HBO Max
Episode 3 Tuesday, Dec. 5 9 p.m. ET HBO Max
Episode 4 Tuesday, Dec. 12 9 p.m. ET HBO Max
Episode 5 Tuesday, Dec. 19 9 p.m. ET HBO Max
Episode 6 Tuesday, Dec. 26 9 p.m. ET HBO Max
Episode 7 Tuesday, Jan. 2 9 p.m. ET HBO Max
Episode 8 Tuesday, Jan. 9 9 p.m. ET HBO Max

Last Week Highlights:

Head Coach Mike McDaniel motivates the team ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, letting the team know there is still work to be done with eight games left in the season.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa shows off his new look that sparks some reactions from both coaches and players.

The Dolphins prepare to face off against defensive end Maxx Crosby and the Raiders.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks with referees ahead of Sunday's home game against the Raiders.

