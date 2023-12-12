Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins - Episode 4

The fourth episode of Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins will be live on Tuesday, December 12 at 9 p.m. ET. The series follows the current AFC East leading Miami Dolphins, led by second-year head coach Mike McDaniel, as they navigate the final games of the regular season and battle to return to the NFL playoffs. Here's everything you need to know in order to tune in for Episode 4.
How to Watch & Stream
Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins can be watched with an HBO subscription or streamed on Max. Explore this week's episode and the remainder of the season can be found below!
Miami Dolphins Hard Knocks Schedule:
|Episode
|Air Date
|Time
|Channel
|Live Stream
|Episode 1
|Tuesday, Nov. 21
|9 p.m. ET
|HBO
|Max
|Episode 2
|Tuesday, Nov. 28
|9 p.m. ET
|HBO
|Max
|Episode 3
|Tuesday, Dec. 5
|9 p.m. ET
|HBO
|Max
|Episode 4
|Tuesday, Dec. 12
|9 p.m. ET
|HBO
|Max
|Episode 5
|Tuesday, Dec. 19
|9 p.m. ET
|HBO
|Max
|Episode 6
|Tuesday, Dec. 26
|9 p.m. ET
|HBO
|Max
|Episode 7
|Tuesday, Jan. 2
|9 p.m. ET
|HBO
|Max
|Episode 8
|Tuesday, Jan. 9
|9 p.m. ET
|HBO
|Max
Last Week Highlights:
Teammates Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill discuss their on field action following a touchdown.
The Dolphins wide receiver room, led by Tyreek Hill, practice their roller coaster celebration ahead of their game against the Washington Commanders.
Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel took one to the house off a pick-six of Washington quarterback Sam Howell.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa accidentally breaks a snow globe in front of quarterback Skylar Thompson during a team meeting.
