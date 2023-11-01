How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs

Following their win at home the Dolphins head overseas to Frankfurt, Germany as a part of the NFL International Series for their Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 5 at 9:30 a.m.
Game Date & Time
- Sunday, November 5
- Kickoff is at 9:30 a.m. ET
Location
- Deutsche Bank Park - Frankfurt, Germany
Watch | TV & Livestream
Television: NFL Network | Broadcasters: Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (color analyst), Jason McCourty (color analyst), Stacey Dales (color analyst), Sara Walsh (color analyst)
Local: NBC 6 (WTVJ) in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale market
App & NFL +
Download the Miami Dolphins app today from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to get exclusive content! Fans can also watch on NFL +. Visit the NFL site to learn more. NFL Game Pass International is another way fans can livestream as well.
Listen | Radio
National:
- Westwood One | Broadcasters: Bill Rosinski (play-by-play), Mike Mayock (sideline)
Local:
English - Dolphins Radio Network
- BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG) | Broadcasters: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)
- WINZ 940 AM
Spanish - Dolphins Spanish Radio
- TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) | Broadcasters: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)
Postgame Radio
- iHeart Radio
- Hosts: O.J. McDuffie, Travis Wingfield, Seth Levit
Dolphins Takeover
In celebration of the global game, there will be a number of events for Dolphins fans traveling to Germany including a local Frankfurt bar takeover and NFL FanFest on Saturday. Visit here for more details.
