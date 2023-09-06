How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers

The Dolphins start the 2023 season on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.
Game Date & Time
- Sunday, September 10
- Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET
Location
- SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA
Watch | TV & Livestream
Television: CBS | Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)
App & NFL +
Download the Miami Dolphins app today from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to get exclusive content! Fans can also watch on NFL +. Visit the NFL site to learn more. NFL Game Pass International is another way fans can livestream as well.
Listen | Radio
National:
- Compass USA - Troy Clardy (play-by-play), Steve Beuerlein (color analyst)
Local:
English - Dolphins Radio Network
- BIG 105.9 FM (WGBB) | Broadcasters: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst)
- WIOD 610 AM
Spanish - Dolphins Spanish Radio
- TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) | Broadcasters: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)
Postgame Radio
- iHeart Radio
- Hosts: O.J. McDuffie, Travis Wingfield, Seth Levit
