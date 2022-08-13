How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

We're back Dolfans! Our first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is on Saturday, August 13, at 7:30 p.m. Here's everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.
GAME DATE/TIME
- Saturday, Aug. 13
- Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
LOCATION
- Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
WATCH - TV AND LIVESTREAM
Television: WFOR CBS4
- Broadcasters: Steve Goldstein (play-by-play), Jason Taylor (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)
Livestream: (in market, desktop, mobile, app, preseason only)
Note: Livestream will work when the game starts. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
App & NFL +
Download the Miami Dolphins app today! The Dolphins mobile app page provides steps on how to download the app and includes features of the app. Fans can also watch on NFL +. Visit the NFL site to learn more and start a free trial.
LISTEN – RADIO
English - Dolphins Radio Network
- KISS 99.9-FM
- WQAM 560-AM
- Broadcasters: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst)
Spanish - Dolphins Spanish Radio
- WQBA-1140 AM
- Broadcasters: (Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)
SOCIAL MEDIA & GAME CENTER
