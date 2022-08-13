Presented by

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aug 13, 2022 at 10:38 AM
Headshot_Ghost
Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

We're back Dolfans! Our first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is on Saturday, August 13, at 7:30 p.m. Here's everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.

ways-to-watch-final-resized

GAME DATE/TIME

  • Saturday, Aug. 13
  • Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

LOCATION

  • Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

WATCH - TV AND LIVESTREAM

Television: WFOR CBS4

  • Broadcasters: Steve Goldstein (play-by-play), Jason Taylor (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)

Livestream: (in market, desktop, mobile, app, preseason only)

Note: Livestream will work when the game starts. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

App & NFL +
Download the Miami Dolphins app today! The Dolphins mobile app page provides steps on how to download the app and includes features of the app. Fans can also watch on NFL +. Visit the NFL site to learn more and start a free trial.

LISTEN – RADIO

English - Dolphins Radio Network

  • KISS 99.9-FM
  • WQAM 560-AM
  • Broadcasters: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst)

Spanish - Dolphins Spanish Radio

  • WQBA-1140 AM
  • Broadcasters: (Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)

SOCIAL MEDIA & GAME CENTER

During the game, remember to follow us on social and visit our Game Center page for the latest coverage of the game.

Instagram - @MiamiDolphins
LinkedIn – Miami Dolphins
YouTube – Miami Dolphins
Snapchat – MiamiDolphins
TikTok - miamidolphins

Related Content

news

Countdown to Kickoff | New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins

How to watch, listen, and live stream the Week 18 matchup: New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on January 9, 2022.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans

How to watch, listen, and live stream the Week 17 matchup: Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans kicking off at 1 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville on January  2, 2022.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints (Monday Night Football)

How to watch, listen, and live stream the Week 16 matchup: Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on December 27, 2021.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins

How to watch, listen, and live stream the Week 15 matchup: New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins kicking off at 1 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 19, 2021.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | New York Giants vs Miami Dolphins

How to watch, listen, and live stream the Week 13 matchup: New York Giants vs Miami Dolphins kicking off at 1 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 5, 2021.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins

How to watch, listen, and live stream the Week 12 matchup: Carolina vs Miami, kicking off at 1:00pm ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on November 28, 2021.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

How to watch, listen, and live stream the Week 11 matchup: Miami at New York (Jets), kicking off at 1:00pm ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on November 21, 2021.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins (Thursday Night Football)

How to watch, listen, and live stream the Week 10 matchup: Baltimore vs Miami, kicking off at 8:20pm ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on November 11, 2021.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins

How to watch, listen, and live stream the Week 9 matchup: Houston vs Miami, kicking off at 1:00pm ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on November 7, 2021.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

How to watch, listen, and live stream the Week 8 matchup: Miami at Buffalo, kicking off at 1:00pm ET in Orchard Park, NY on October 31, 2021.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins

How to watch, listen, and live stream the Week 7 matchup: Atlanta vs Miami, kicking off at 1:00pm ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on October 24, 2021.

Advertising