How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Dolphins remain home for the holidays as they look forward to hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve for their Week 16 matchup on Sunday, December 24 at 4:25 p.m.
Game Date & Time
- Sunday, December 24
- Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET
Location
- Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL
Watch | TV & Livestream
Television: FOX | Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
App & NFL +
Download the Miami Dolphins app today from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to get exclusive content! Fans can also watch on NFL +. Visit the NFL site to learn more.
Listen | Radio
National:
- Compass Media Networks | Broadcasters: Kevin Ray (play-by-play), Danny White (color analyst)
Local:
English - Dolphins Radio Network
- BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG) | Broadcasters: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)
- WINZ 940 AM
Spanish - Dolphins Spanish Radio
- TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) | Broadcasters: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)
Postgame Radio
- iHeart Radio
- Hosts: O.J. McDuffie, Travis Wingfield, Seth Levit
Bar Network
Fans can also watch the Miami Dolphins all season long at an official Bar Network location presented by Bud Light. These team-approved locations will always have the game on and feature drink specials, promotions, and giveaways for fans. For more information and locations, visit our Bar Network page.
Game Center & More
During the game, remember to follow us on social and visit our Game Center page for the latest coverage of the game. Voting for the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games is live! Vote now and send your favorite Dolphins players to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games!
➤ Instagram | @MiamiDolphins
➤ X | @MiamiDolphins
➤ LinkedIn | Miami Dolphins
➤ YouTube | Miami Dolphins
➤ Snapchat | MiamiDolphins
➤ TikTok | miamidolphins