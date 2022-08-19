How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders

Our second preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders is on Saturday, August 20, at 7 p.m. Here's everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.
GAME DATE/TIME
- Saturday, Aug. 20
- Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
LOCATION
- ·Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL
WATCH - TV AND LIVESTREAM
Television: WFOR CBS4
- Broadcasters: Steve Goldstein (play-by-play), Jason Taylor (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)
Livestream: (in market, desktop, mobile, app, preseason only)
Note: Livestream will work when the game starts. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
App & NFL +
Fans can also watch on NFL +.
LISTEN – RADIO
English - Dolphins Radio Network
- KISS 99.9-FM
- WQAM 560-AM
- Broadcasters: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst)
Spanish - Dolphins Spanish Radio
- WQBA-1140 AM
- Broadcasters: (Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)
