How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders

Aug 19, 2022 at 01:00 PM
Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

Our second preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders is on Saturday, August 20, at 7 p.m. Here's everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.

GAME DATE/TIME

  • Saturday, Aug. 20
  • Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

LOCATION

  • ·Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL

WATCH - TV AND LIVESTREAM

Television: WFOR CBS4

  • Broadcasters: Steve Goldstein (play-by-play), Jason Taylor (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)

Livestream: (in market, desktop, mobile, app, preseason only)

Note: Livestream will work when the game starts. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

App & NFL +
Download the Miami Dolphins app today from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to get exclusive content! Fans can also watch on NFL +. Visit the NFL site to learn more and start a free trial.

LISTEN – RADIO

English - Dolphins Radio Network

  • KISS 99.9-FM
  • WQAM 560-AM
  • Broadcasters: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst)

Spanish - Dolphins Spanish Radio

  • WQBA-1140 AM
  • Broadcasters: (Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)

SOCIAL MEDIA & GAME CENTER

During the game, remember to follow us on social and visit our Game Center page for the latest coverage of the game.

Instagram - @MiamiDolphins
LinkedIn – Miami Dolphins
YouTube – Miami Dolphins
Snapchat – MiamiDolphins
TikTok - miamidolphins

