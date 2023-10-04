Presented by

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants

Oct 04, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Leach_Hunter
Hunter Leach

Digital Content Producer

The Dolphins return home for Week 5 to face off against the New York Giants on Sunday, October 8 at 1 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game.

Game Date & Time

  • Sunday, October 8
  • Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET

Location

  • Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL

Watch | TV & Livestream

Television: FOX | Broadcasters: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst), Shannon Spake (sideline)

App & NFL +
Download the Miami Dolphins app today from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to get exclusive content! Fans can also watch on NFL +. Visit the NFL site to learn more. NFL Game Pass International is another way fans can livestream as well.

Listen | Radio

Local:

English - Dolphins Radio Network

  • BIG 105.9 FM (WGBB) | Broadcasters: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)
  • WINZ 940 AM
  • Sirius XM Channel 133 or 229

Spanish - Dolphins Spanish Radio

  • TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) | Broadcasters: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)

Postgame Radio

  • iHeart Radio
  • Hosts: O.J. McDuffie, Travis Wingfield, Seth Levit

Bar Network

Fans can also watch the Miami Dolphins all season long at an official Bar Network location presented by Bud Light. These team-approved locations will always have the game on and feature drink specials, promotions, and giveaways for fans. For more information and locations, visit our Bar Network page.

Game Center & More

During the game, remember to follow us on social and visit our Game Center page for the latest coverage of the game.

➤ Instagram | @MiamiDolphins
➤ X | @MiamiDolphins
➤ LinkedIn | Miami Dolphins
➤ YouTube | Miami Dolphins
➤ Snapchat | MiamiDolphins
➤ TikTok | miamidolphins

