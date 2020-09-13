Inactives for Dolphins Patriots Week 1

Sep 13, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Wingfield-Temp-headshot
Travis Wingfield

Writer

The 53-man roster has been expanded under the revised CBA. Teams can now activate up to 48 players on game day, up from 46 previously. One stipulation exists: teams must have eight active offensive linemen in order to dress 48 players; otherwise that team will be allowed to active 47 players.

Dolphins Inactives:

Patriots Inactives:

Related Links

Quick Hits:

The Dolphins kept seven receivers on the opening day roster. Ryan Fitzpatrick will have five of them – Preston Williams, DeVante Parker, Isaiah Ford, Jakeem Grant and Mack Hollins, at his disposal.

Each Dolphins running back (Jordan Howard, Matt Breida, Myles Gaskin, Patrick Laird and fullback Chandler Cox) and tight end (Durham Smythe, Mike Gesicki and Adam Shahaeen) are active for the opener.

All eight of the Miami linebackers are active and nine of the defensive backs are suited up. Clayton Fejedelem, the lone inactive among the defensive backs, appeared on the injury report Thursday and was listed as doubtful on Friday. He will not play.

Patriots rookie tight end Dalton Keene is inactive leaving two active players dressed for the Patriots at the position (Devin Asiasi and Ryan Izzo).

Quarterback Brian Hoyer will serve as the backup to Cam Newton with Jarrett Stidham inactive.

Kicker Nick Folk and defensive lineman Xavier Williams were promoted from the practice squad.

Threads: The Dolphins will wear white tops and aqua bottoms. The Patriots are in their new navy blue tops and navy blue bottoms.

Weather: The forecast in Foxborough, Mass. calls for 72 degrees, partly cloudy, a 5 percent change of rain and 6-8 MPH winds.

Related Content

Week 1 Preview: Dolphins at Patriots
news

Week 1 Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

The Dolphins travel to Foxboro to start the 2020 NFL season, here are the key matchups and info you need for kickoff.
Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins at Patriots
news

Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins at Patriots

It's GAMEDAY! Dolphins at Patriots kicks off at 1 PM on CBS.
Top News: Shipping Up To Boston
news

Top News: Shipping Up To Boston

Friday's practice is in the books; next stop, New England
Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins at Patriots
news

Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins at Patriots

John Congemi breaks down his keys for the 2020 season opener against the New England Patriots.

Advertising