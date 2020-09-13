Inactives for Dolphins Patriots Week 1

Quick Hits:

The Dolphins kept seven receivers on the opening day roster. Ryan Fitzpatrick will have five of them – Preston Williams, DeVante Parker, Isaiah Ford, Jakeem Grant and Mack Hollins, at his disposal.

Each Dolphins running back (Jordan Howard, Matt Breida, Myles Gaskin, Patrick Laird and fullback Chandler Cox) and tight end (Durham Smythe, Mike Gesicki and Adam Shahaeen) are active for the opener.

All eight of the Miami linebackers are active and nine of the defensive backs are suited up. Clayton Fejedelem, the lone inactive among the defensive backs, appeared on the injury report Thursday and was listed as doubtful on Friday. He will not play.

Patriots rookie tight end Dalton Keene is inactive leaving two active players dressed for the Patriots at the position (Devin Asiasi and Ryan Izzo).

Quarterback Brian Hoyer will serve as the backup to Cam Newton with Jarrett Stidham inactive.

Kicker Nick Folk and defensive lineman Xavier Williams were promoted from the practice squad.

Threads: The Dolphins will wear white tops and aqua bottoms. The Patriots are in their new navy blue tops and navy blue bottoms.