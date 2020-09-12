Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins at Patriots

Miami Dolphins (0-0) at New England Patriots (0-0)
When: Sunday September 13, 1:00 EDT
Where: Gillette Stadium – Foxboro, Mass.
Weather: 75 degrees, cloudy, 10% chance of rain
Dolphins: Game Release (PDF)
Patriots: Game Release (PDF)
How to Watch
TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)
Dolphins Radio Network: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)
Watching Online: Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market.
Radio voices: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Jason Taylor, Joe Rose; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell
The Series
Series Record: Miami leads 56-53 (including playoffs)
At Miami: Dolphins lead 38-18
At New England: Patriots lead 35-18
Last Meeting: 2019 at New England; Dolphins 27, Patriots 24
Series Trend: The recent Dolphins-Patriots trend is a back-and-forth affair. The teams have split each of the last three years (3-3) and six of the last seven years (New England's sweep in 2016 gives them an 8-6 edge in that span).
History Lesson: Sunday marks Miami's first trip to New England without facing quarterback Tom Brady since 2008. At Gillette Stadium, under Brady, the Patriots won 16 games against the Dolphins while losing just three. Two of the three losses (2005 and 2008) came in games where Brady only threw a combined eight passes (replaced by Matt Cassel after the first series in 2005 and missing the 2008 game with a torn ACL).
The last time these division rivals squared off on opening day was 2014 in Miami; the Dolphins won 33-20 behind 134 rushing yards by running back Knowshon Moreno.
Patriots Scouting Report
New England's Record: 0-0
Last Game: Lost AFC Wildcard 20-13 vs. Tennessee
The Patriots set the defensive standard across the NFL a year ago as New England finished first in scoring and total defense, second in passing and sixth in run defense. It marked four consecutive seasons finishing with a top 10 scoring defense.
New England intercepted a league-high 25 passes and permitted the lowest passer rating in the NFL (67.3) last year. Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore led the charge with six interceptions, 20 passes defensed and a completion rate allowed of only 49 percent. Fellow cornerback J.C. Jackson allowed only 47.7 percent of targets to be completed.
For Bill Belichick and the Patriots, a repeat performance will require new faces making plays. New England had eight opt-outs for the season and saw the departure of three defensive mainstays via free agency in linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts and Jamie Collins.
Taking over at quarterback is 2015 league MVP Cam Newton. In his nine years with the Panthers, Newton rushed for more than 5,000 yards and 60 touchdowns (including postseason).
New Faces
Key Veteran Additions: QB Cam Newton, S Adrian Phillips, OLB Brandon Copeland
Draft (Rounds 1-4): S Kyle Duggar (2nd round), LB Josh Uche (2nd round), LB Anfernee Jennings (3rd round), TE Devin Asiasi (3rd round), TE Dalton Keene (3rd round)
Friday Injury Report
The Dolphins listed eight players on the Friday injury report. Seven of the eight were full participants in practice and are expected to play Sunday. Safety Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) was a limited participant and is listed as doubtful.
The Patriots Friday report listed two players out for Sunday. Offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste (knee) and wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (foot) will not play. Four Patriots are questionable: tight end Dalton Keene (neck), linebacker Cassh Maulia (knee), wide receiver N'Keal Harry (shoulder) and defensive lineman Chase Winovich (shoulder).