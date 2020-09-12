Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins at Patriots

Patriots Scouting Report

New England's Record: 0-0

Last Game: Lost AFC Wildcard 20-13 vs. Tennessee

The Patriots set the defensive standard across the NFL a year ago as New England finished first in scoring and total defense, second in passing and sixth in run defense. It marked four consecutive seasons finishing with a top 10 scoring defense.

New England intercepted a league-high 25 passes and permitted the lowest passer rating in the NFL (67.3) last year. Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore led the charge with six interceptions, 20 passes defensed and a completion rate allowed of only 49 percent. Fellow cornerback J.C. Jackson allowed only 47.7 percent of targets to be completed.

For Bill Belichick and the Patriots, a repeat performance will require new faces making plays. New England had eight opt-outs for the season and saw the departure of three defensive mainstays via free agency in linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts and Jamie Collins.

Taking over at quarterback is 2015 league MVP Cam Newton. In his nine years with the Panthers, Newton rushed for more than 5,000 yards and 60 touchdowns (including postseason).

New Faces

Key Veteran Additions: QB Cam Newton, S Adrian Phillips, OLB Brandon Copeland

Draft (Rounds 1-4): S Kyle Duggar (2nd round), LB Josh Uche (2nd round), LB Anfernee Jennings (3rd round), TE Devin Asiasi (3rd round), TE Dalton Keene (3rd round)

Friday Injury Report

The Dolphins listed eight players on the Friday injury report. Seven of the eight were full participants in practice and are expected to play Sunday. Safety Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) was a limited participant and is listed as doubtful.