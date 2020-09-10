Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins at Patriots

Just as critical as playing with discipline, winning the turnover margin on Sunday just might outweigh everything else in determining the outcome against New England. I know that last year was last year, but being on the sidelines when safety Eric Rowe intercepted quarterback Tom Brady was completely deflating for the home team. As Rowe sprinted into the end zone for a pick-six touchdown, you could feel the confidence grow on the Miami sideline—that's what needs to happen this Sunday for the Dolphins. Flipping field position and allowing the offense to operate on a short field could and should lead to easier points for the Dolphins. Special teams returner Jakeem Grant must have a clean game fielding punt returns to give the offense manageable field position. Plus yardage in the return game without drawing a flag is a win! The team that can consistently win field position with defense and good special teams play will make the job of calling offensive plays much easier for that team's coordinator and quarterback. Remember that it's going to be very difficult to stack positive plays together this week and the team that doesn't have to go 70 or 80 yards for points should have a better chance for success.