Dolphins Patriots Week 1 Preview

Establishing continuity amidst the significant changes will be one of the early-season storylines across the NFL. As both Bill Belichick and Brian Flores stated in their media availabilities this week, both teams will throw new looks at one another. In the absence of a traditional offseason program and preseason, the mystery amplifies the intrigue.

Injury Report

Miami listed seven played as limited participants in Thursday's practice. Safety Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) Cornerbacks Xavien Howard (knee) and Byron Jones (Achilles), tight end Mike Gesicki (glute), wide receivers DeVante Parker (hamstring) and Preston Williams (knee) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hand) appeared on the report. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (hip) was listed as a full participant.

New England listed seven players on its Thursday report. Offensive lineman Yodney Cajuste (knee) did not participate. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore (hamstring) and tight end Dalton Keene (neck) were added on Thursday, both in a limited capacity. Wide receivers Julian Edelman (knee) and Gunner Olszewski (foot) were also limited and defensive lineman Chase Winovich (shoulder) was a full participant.

Patriots personnel

The Patriots had eight players opt out this offseason. Among the eight were some of New England's top snap-takers in 2019: Tackle Marcus Cannon (1,008) linebacker Dont'a Hightower (723), safety Patrick Chung (642) and tight end Matt LaCosse (433) all will not play in 2020.

No team demonstrates the understanding of 'next man up' more than the Belichick-led Patriots, and that will have to be the approach in the 2020 opener. The last two years, Patriots off-ball linebackers finished one-and-two and two-and-three in quarterback pressures among the position group – Hightower in both pairings, Van Noy and Jamie Collins the others (Van Noy's position designation changed to edge in 2019 on Pro Football Focus).

The forward-thinking team that they are, New England has reinforcements ready to take on a bigger role in the middle of the defense. Rookie Josh Uche strutted his stuff at Michigan with pressure on 23.3 percent of his pass rushes, according to Pro Football Focus. His former Wolverine teammate, Chase Winovich, played 291 snaps for New England as a rookie in 2019; he's due for a larger role after registering 23 pressures on 234 pass rush reps.

Stylistically, Patrick Chung and Kyle Duggar are different players, but the rookie safety oozes athleticism and features the range and coverage skillset Belichick covets. Duggar registered Scouting Combine testing metrics in the 95th percentile or better in the 10-yard split and vertical and broad jumps.