Top News: Communication and Adjustments

"The captains are guys who care about those relationships; but there's also a number of other guys who are very similar – like Godchaux," Flores said. "So it's always good to have those types of players on your team."

The fourth-year defensive lineman talked about his leadership role on the team.

"I feel like my leadership role is a big part of this team as a defensive lineman," Godchaux said. "Being my fourth year is coming on, I still feel like my leadership role is important. I'm just focusing on the team, just focusing on having a great season."

Perhaps the most important role of a leader is to facilitate communication. For McCain, getting the calls right from his safety position is the straw that stirs the defensive drink.

"Just making sure we're all on the same page because one thing, if we're all wrong, we're all right because at the end of the day we can get out of the play," McCain said. "You don't want to be wrong, but understanding that guys may be rotating, understanding that guys may be coming in up front, in the back end, no matter where it's happening; guys have to be on the same page. That's me as a communicator, as a signal-caller, understanding that we've got to have the guys on the back end on the same page."

Familiarity with the foe

Divisional opponents play twice a year. For the Dolphins and Patriots, Sunday's renewal of the rivalry will mark the 110th meeting between the two clubs all-time (Dolphins lead 56-53). Godchaux talked about the challenges of having such familiarity with an opponent like New England, who the defensive tackle will see for the seventh time in his career on Sunday.

"Don't get lulled to sleep," Godchaux said. "I think a lot of people, when they see the same guy each and every time, they're like 'I know this guy. I've been playing against him for three to four years.' That's where a lot of people go wrong. Don't get complacent. They have some great guys up front. They play together well as a team."

A trip to Gillette Stadium, for the better part of the last two decades, meant getting ready for an MVP quarterback. The player is different, but the MVP accolade is still there with Cam Newton (2015 NFL MVP). Dolphins defenders talked Thursday about the challenges the dual-threat signal caller presents.