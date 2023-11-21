Introducing the 2023 Miami Dolphins Fan of the Year

Nov 21, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Leach_Hunter
Hunter Leach

Digital Content Producer

The Miami Dolphins have officially selected their 2023 Fan of the Year!

South Florida native Chris Barker has been selected as the 2023 Miami Dolphins Fan of the Year. Barker optimizes extraordinary fandom and outstanding team enthusiasm, with the Dolphins superfan attending every home, away, or preseason game for the last 21 years. Moreover, Barker has not missed a single home game since 1997.

Growing up in Broward County, Barker has been a Miami Dolphins fan since he was a child. His all-time favorite Dolphins player is Dan Marino and current favorite player is Jerome Barker.

Ahead of the season, Barker ensures he attends away games by organizing tickets, fights, hotels, and tours in the away team's city. As part of a mother-son tradition, he attends games with his mom.

His deep connection with the team has inspired others, with Barker sharing his love for football by creating a community through social media. He hosts live videos for those who are unable to attend Dolphins games and has grown a following of nearly 6K followers on Twitter.

Barker was named the 2023 Miami Dolphins Fan of the Year in Frankfurt, Germany during the team's international matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. In Germany, Barker attended a Miami Dolphins pub takeover where he was announced as fan of the year. Nat Moore presented Barker with the official fan of the year jersey and invited him on stage to congratulate him. At the game, he was greeted by Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for his recognition as the 2023 Miami Dolphins Fan of the Year.

When asked how it felt to be able to represent the Dolphins at the Super Bowl, Barker replied, "It feels great!"

Barker continues to showcase his love for the Dolphins as a staple of the Fins family and the official 2023 Miami Dolphins Fan of the Year.

Related Content

news

Inside the Numbers: Dolphins Stay Perfect at Home, Defense Secures Second-Half Shutout in 20-13 Win Over Raiders 

We go Inside the Numbers, presented by BDO, to take a look at the most notable team stats, individual metrics, milestones and more from Miami's Week 11 win over the Raiders.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have placed running back Salvon Ahmed on injured reserve and signed wide receiver Robbie Chosen to the active roster and more.
news

Three Takeaways: Dolphins Down Raiders with Three Interceptions

The wins keep coming at home as the Dolphins secured their 17th victory in the last 19 starts at Hard Rock Stadium. The offense captured an early lead and the defense never relented, maintaining that one-score advantage across nine consecutive possessions.
news

Game Recap: Dolphins Defense Records Three Interceptions, Holds Off Raiders for 20-13 Victory

In a contest where points were hard to come by for the offense, it was Miami's defense that came through in the fourth quarter with two fourth-down stops and two interceptions to seal the victory and move to 7-3 on the season.
Advertising