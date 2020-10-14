Jason Sanders Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Jason Sanders matched his Week 4 performance with five field goals made in Miami's Week 5 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The performance earned the Dolphins kicker AFC Special Teams Player of the week honors. He was good from 50, 49, 31, 29 and 26 yards, and connected on all four of his point after attempts.

On the season, Sanders is a perfect 14-of-14 with a season-long of 52 yards. The 14 successful field goals is the second-most in the NFL behind Indianapolis' Rodrigo Blankenship. Sanders is one of four place kickers who have played in all of their team's games without a miss this season, and is the only one of the four with double-digit makes in the field goal department.