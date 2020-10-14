Jason Sanders Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Jason Sanders matched his Week 4 performance with five field goals made in Miami's Week 5 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The performance earned the Dolphins kicker AFC Special Teams Player of the week honors. He was good from 50, 49, 31, 29 and 26 yards, and connected on all four of his point after attempts.
On the season, Sanders is a perfect 14-of-14 with a season-long of 52 yards. The 14 successful field goals is the second-most in the NFL behind Indianapolis' Rodrigo Blankenship. Sanders is one of four place kickers who have played in all of their team's games without a miss this season, and is the only one of the four with double-digit makes in the field goal department.
Sanders' 14 consecutive field goals is the most to start a season in franchise history (topping both Olindo Mare in 2001 and Pete Stoyanovich in 1991). Going back to 2019, Sanders has 16 consecutive successful field goals to his resume. With three more successful field goals, Sanders will tie Mare, who made 19 straight in 1999, for the most in franchise history
This isn't the first time Sanders has captured this award. He was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week twice last season and, consequently, the December AFC Special Teams Player of the Month.
Sunday marked the third game in which Sanders made five-plus field goals. He made a franchise-record seven field goals on December 8, 2019 at the N.Y. Jets. Sanders owns the best field goal percentage in franchise history at 85.9 percent (55-of-64).