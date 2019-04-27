Josh Rosen Delivers Classy Video Message On Social Media

Rosen then turned his attention to the Dolphins, who acquired him Friday night in a trade for a 2019 second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round selection.

“Miami, I couldn’t be more excited to become a Dolphin,” Rosen said. “I’m ready to attack this new chapter in my life and give you guys everything I have each and every day. My bags are packed and I’m on a flight first thing tomorrow morning. So get ready, South Florida and go Fins.”

Before he wrapped up his message, Rosen added a touch of humor.