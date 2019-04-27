Josh Rosen Delivers Classy Video Message On Social Media

New Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen delivered a video message on Twitter and Instagram this afternoon, and it was both funny and classy.
Rosen began by thanking the Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity, congratulated Kyler Murray for being the first overall selection in the 2019 draft and wished the entire organization best wishes in the future.
Rosen then turned his attention to the Dolphins, who acquired him Friday night in a trade for a 2019 second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round selection.
“Miami, I couldn’t be more excited to become a Dolphin,” Rosen said. “I’m ready to attack this new chapter in my life and give you guys everything I have each and every day. My bags are packed and I’m on a flight first thing tomorrow morning. So get ready, South Florida and go Fins.”
Before he wrapped up his message, Rosen added a touch of humor.
“And Kyler, one more thing,” Rosen said. “An awesome two-bedroom in old town just came onto the market, so let me know if you’re interested and I think I can get you a pretty good deal.”