Christian Wilkins Loves Being Christian Wilkins

This has remained Wilkins’ goal as an NFL player, which he made clear in his introductory press conference with the Dolphins.

“I just want everybody to know that the biggest thing about me is I just feel like I’m essentially — I don’t mean it in an arrogant way — the total package,” Wilkins said. “I’m someone who gives their all on the field, wants to be the best at what I do, but also the type of guy off the field who is going to try to do everything right, be the example.

“I lead in the best way I know how, serve my teammates, and do everything I can for those guys around me because I just feel like my purpose and my responsibility here on this earth and in life is to make everyone around me better and serve others.”

On the field, Wilkins’ NFL career is off to a solid start.

Wilkins has started each of the Dolphins’ first four games and recorded 17 tackles, a good number for an interior defensive lineman.

More importantly, he’s shown steady progress.

Head Coach Brian Flores has made it clear just how important Wilkins is and will be to what the Dolphins ultimately want to get done.

“I love Christian,” Flores said. “He knows that. I’m going to coach him hard, especially a kid like this who has so much ability and leadership potential. I think he’s going to be here a long time and be the face of what we want to be about.”

Beyond his football resume, Wilkins brought to Miami his infectious personality when the Dolphins made him the No. 13 overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft.

Swinney, who won two national championships in Wilkins’ four seasons and appeared in the College Football Playoffs every year, didn’t hesitate to rank Wilkins among the biggest characters he’s ever coached.