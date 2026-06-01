Miami Dolphins announce promotions and additions to personnel, front office, player performance staffs

* Indicates promotion

** Indicates addition

For information on each addition and promotion, see below:

(Listed alphabetically)

Boulware joins the Dolphins after spending four seasons (2022-25) with Green Bay, where he served as a pro scout (2023-25) and a scouting assistant (2022), helping the Packers reach the playoffs in three consecutive seasons (2023-25). He started his NFL career as a training camp intern with the Packers in the summer of 2022 after spending the spring as a player personnel assistant at Georgia Tech. Boulware played offensive line at the University of Tennessee (2015-17) and the University of Miami (2018).

Brown brings more than a decade of experience in athletic development, working with NFL, CFL, college and pro soccer players. Most recently, he spent four seasons at LSU (2022-25), where he served as associate director of athletic development. Prior to LSU, he spent another four years as head strength and conditioning coach for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the CFL (2018-21) and two years with Forge FC Soccer club (2019-20). He started his career at the University of Tennessee (2013-17), where he served as an assistant strength and conditioning coach (2013-14) and director of player development (2015-17). Brown was also part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship as a strength and conditioning coach with Green Bay in 2023 and 2025.

Hartman is entering his second season with the Dolphins after spending the past year (2025) with the team as a scouting assistant. Prior to Miami, Hartman spent time as the director of player personnel at the University of Pennsylvania in 2025, after serving as the director of football operations at Marist University from 2023 to 2025. Hartman played offensive line at Johns Hopkins University (2021-23), where he appeared in 15 career games.

Herock joins the Dolphins with more than three decades of player personnel experience, entering his 38th NFL season. He most recently served as senior college scouting advisor with Cleveland in 2025 after previously spending three seasons (2019-21) as a scout and national scout with the Browns. He spent three seasons (2022-24) as senior personnel advisor with Las Vegas, his second stint with the team, after previously spending seven seasons (2012-18) as director of college scouting with the Raiders and serving as interim general manager in 2018. Prior to the Raiders, Herock spent 19 seasons with the Green Bay Packers (1994-2011), where he served as a college scout (1994-2000) and assistant director of college scouting (2001-11) and helped build two Super Bowl-winning teams (XXXI and XLV). He started his career with Atlanta as a scouting intern and spent four seasons (1989-92) with the team.

Hunt joins the Dolphins as director of strength and conditioning. He has 10 years of experience, primarily in the strength and conditioning field. He most recently worked as an assistant strength and conditioning coach with Green Bay, where he spent two seasons (2024-25). He served in the same role with Cincinnati (2019-23) and was an assistant strength and conditioning coach at the University of Illinois in 2018. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Fresno State (2016-17), where he worked with the defensive line.

Johnston has served as head athletic trainer for the Dolphins for eight seasons (2018-25). In his new role as vice president of sports medicine and performance/head athletic trainer, he will oversee athletic training, player performance, nutrition and strength and conditioning. Before joining Miami, he served as director of sports medicine at the University of Louisville for eight seasons (2010-17). Johnston spent five seasons (2005-10) at the University of Florida, where he earned his master's degree in applied physiology and kinesiology. He spent the 2004 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an athletic training intern, after working as a summer intern with Tampa Bay in 2003 and the Miami Dolphins in 2002.

Jones joins the Dolphins with 19 years of experience in the strength and conditioning and performance fields. He spent the past five seasons at the University of Minnesota, where he served as assistant director of athletic performance (2021-23) and associate director of athletic performance (2024-25). He spent six seasons on the strength staff of the Illinois football team (2016-20) after seven seasons at Nebraska (2009-15). Jones started his career at his alma mater, South Dakota State, where he spent two years as a graduate assistant strength and conditioning coach (2007-08).

Mabin is entering his third season with the Dolphins after spending the previous two years (2024-25) as a scouting assistant. Prior to his scouting career, Mabin played cornerback for four seasons in the NFL, spending time with Oakland/Las Vegas (2019-20), Minnesota (2020), New Orleans (2021) and Atlanta (2022). He played collegiately at Fordham (2015-18), where he was a three-year starter, appearing in 42 career games and earning multiple all-conference selections.

Napolitano is entering his 11th season with the Dolphins and works closely with Executive Vice President of Football Operations Brandon Shore in matters related to salary cap management, player contract negotiations and compliance with the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement. In his new role as vice president of football administration and strategy, he also oversees football technology, analytics and team video. Napolitano has held various roles since joining the team in 2014, including senior director of football administration and strategy (2024-25), director of football administration and strategy (2020-24), director of business analytics (2017), manager of business analytics (2016-17), senior business analyst (2016) and business analyst (2014-15).

Robinson has spent 21 seasons working in player personnel in the NFL. He most recently served as the general manager of the Tennessee Titans (2016-22), leading the club to four playoff appearances, including two AFC South titles and the AFC's No. 1 seed, and six consecutive winning seasons during his tenure. Prior to that, Robinson spent two seasons with Tampa Bay (2014-15) as director of player personnel. He spent 12 seasons with New England (2002-13), where he served as director of college scouting for five seasons (2009-13). Robinson was promoted to assistant director of college scouting in 2008 after spending two seasons (2006-07) as a regional scout. He first joined the Patriots as an area scout in 2002.

Schneider spent the past four seasons (2022-25) as a lead student personnel and recruiting assistant at Boise State University, where he discovered and evaluated prospects and assisted in recruiting efforts. During his time with the Broncos, Boise State won three consecutive Mountain West Conference championships (2023-25) and made an appearance in the College Football Playoff (2024).

Scobey joins the Dolphins after two seasons (2024-25) with Jacksonville, where he served as a senior personnel executive in 2025 and as a college scout in 2024. Prior to Jacksonville, he spent 12 seasons (2010-23) in various roles with Arizona's personnel department, including director of college scouting (2022-23), western regional scout (2019-21), area scout (2014-18), pro scout (2013) and scouting assistant (2012), after starting out as a scouting intern in 2010. Prior to his scouting career, Scobey played six seasons (2002-07) in the NFL as a running back and kick return specialist. He was a sixth-round selection (185th overall) by the Cardinals in the 2002 NFL Draft and appeared in 62 career games with Arizona (2002-04), Seattle (2005-06, 2007-08) and Buffalo (2007).

Shore is entering his 17th season with the Dolphins and works alongside General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and Head Coach Jeff Hafley on all aspects of the club's football operations. He oversees athletic training and performance, football technology, strategy and analytics, team and training facility operations, sod farm operations, equipment, video, team security, and player engagement. He also serves as the team's chief negotiator for player contracts, manages the salary cap and club compliance with the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement, and acts as the organization's liaison on labor relations and league matters. Shore has held a variety of roles since joining the team in 2010, including senior vice president of football and business administration (2021-25), vice president of football administration (2019-20), senior director of football administration (2016-18), senior director of human resources (2015-16), director of human resources (2014-15), senior manager of human resources and football administration, finance and legal affairs specialist (2012-14) and football administration assistant (2010-12).

Smith joins the Dolphins after five seasons (2021-25) with Atlanta. He first joined the Falcons as vice president of player personnel before being promoted to assistant general manager in 2023. Prior to his time in Atlanta, Smith spent 11 seasons (2010-20) with Washington. He served as vice president of personnel in 2020, where he oversaw both the college and pro personnel aspects of the front office. Smith was the director of college personnel for three seasons (2017-19) after spending six seasons (2011-16) as an area scout. He began his professional career as an intern with Washington in 2010. Smith is the son of long-time NFL executive A.J. Smith.

Wallace is entering his 12th season with the Dolphins. He spent the last eight seasons (2018-25) as a college scout, focusing on the Midwest region of the country, after serving as a player personnel scout in 2017 and a player personnel assistant in 2016. He joined the Dolphins as a scouting intern in 2015. In his new role as director of college scouting, Wallace will lead the team's college scouting process. Prior to his NFL scouting career, Wallace attended Yale University (2011-13), where he was a three-year letterman and three-year starter at wide receiver.