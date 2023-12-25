Miami Dolphins Clinch 2023 Playoff Berth

Dec 24, 2023 at 08:27 PM

The Miami Dolphins have secured a spot in the NFL Playoffs for the second consecutive season with Sunday's 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys. 

Miami will play in the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time since 1997-2001.

Head Coach Mike McDaniel joins Dave Wannstedt and Don Shula as the third coach in franchise history to reach the playoffs in each of his first two seasons with the team.

The Dolphins used five field goals from kicker Jason Sanders, including the game-winning 29-yard kick as time expired, to give the club its first 11-win season since 2008.

Miami plays its final road game of the regular season on Sunday, Dec. 31 against the Baltimore Ravens before returning home to Hard Rock Stadium for its regular season finale versus Buffalo in Week 18. A win in either game would clinch the AFC East crown for Miami for the first time since 2008.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins vs. Dallas Cowboys: Countdown to Kickoff

The Miami Dolphins (10-4) are looking to continue maintain their momentum heading into Week 16 to face off against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. The holiday matchup game will kick off on Sunday, December 24 at 4:25 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. 
news

Miami Dolphins Elevate Bonner and Ingram

The Miami Dolphins announced they have elevated cornerback Ethan Bonner and linebacker Melvin Ingram to the active roster for tomorrow's game.
news

Top Quotes - Dolphins Looking for Back-To-Back Wins in Christmas Eve Matchup Against Dallas 

Here's what Head Coach Mike McDaniel, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and other members of the team had to say as they get set for Week 16.  
news

Miami Dolphins Create Lasting Impact Throughout South Florida During Holiday Season

Dolphins players and the organization provided gifts and engaged with more than 1,500 members of the local community this December.
Advertising