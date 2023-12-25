Miami Dolphins Clinch 2023 Playoff Berth

The Miami Dolphins have secured a spot in the NFL Playoffs for the second consecutive season with Sunday's 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Miami will play in the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time since 1997-2001.

Head Coach Mike McDaniel joins Dave Wannstedt and Don Shula as the third coach in franchise history to reach the playoffs in each of his first two seasons with the team.

The Dolphins used five field goals from kicker Jason Sanders, including the game-winning 29-yard kick as time expired, to give the club its first 11-win season since 2008.