Miami Dolphins Host Christopher Columbus High School at Training Camp Practice

Davie, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today hosted the Christopher Columbus High School football team at training camp practice. The team was given a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University and heard from Miami Dolphins Youth Programs Ambassador and Dolphins alum Twan Russell about the importance of teamwork. The Columbus football team also had the opportunity to watch the Dolphins practice and meet with current players on the field, including Dolphins running back and Columbus alum Brandon Radcliff. Following practice, the athletes had lunch provided by Publix.
"The kids have really looked forward to this trip and it has been a great experience for them," Christopher Columbus High School Head Football Coach Chris Merritt said. "I think now they see how we want them to practice – everybody staying on their feet, running around, the effort, everything that we want as coaches. It's always great when we have an example for them to follow."
"I look up to these guys and watch them every Sunday. It's awesome to see them in person," Christopher Columbus High School senior offensive lineman Luis Cristobal said.
As part of the Miami Dolphins' commitment to the development of high school and youth football, the team will host 27 high school and youth teams from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties at the team's training camp practices. The team visits, initiated by Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase, are a targeted effort to recognize, inspire and increase football participation through personal connections centered on the positive character building aspects of playing the game.
Photo gallery: Dolphins host Christopher Columbus High School football team at training camp.
The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL's top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.