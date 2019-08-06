Miami Dolphins Host Dade Christian School & the North Miami Beach Sun Devils and South Miami Grey Ghosts of the Miami Xtreme YFL at Training Camp Practice

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins yesterday hosted the Dade Christian School and the North Miami Beach SunDevils and South Miami Grey Ghosts of the Miami Xtreme Youth Football League at their training camp practice. The teams were given a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University and received a character talk from Miami Dolphins Youth Programs Ambassador and alum Twan Russell.

The teams also had the opportunity to watch the Dolphins practice and meet with current players on the field. Following practice, the Rocks and Wolverines scrimmaged on the Dolphins’ field with an athletic trainer provided by the Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute’s Youth Athletic Outreach Program.

“This is good for our team to see how professionals practice and see how it works at the next level,” Dade Christian School Head Football Coach Eduardo Barnes said. “Twan’s speech was awesome. I hope it resonates with my players and they understand they have to give of themselves so they can become something great.”

“I was looking at the receivers, because that’s what I play. Some of the things they were working on in practice can help me like footwork, the way they run their routes and get off on their releases,” Dade Christian School sophomore wide receiver Jevot’e Adderly said.

“I hope they just see how a professional team conducts themselves, how serious these guys take their positions. I’m hoping that my kids are looking at the individual position that they’re playing and getting experience on the pro-level,” North Miami Beach Sun Devils Head Coach Shavar Ford said.

“I think the kids really enjoyed the character talk, and they really need to hear stuff like that from other people besides our coaching staff. I think they enjoyed watching the practice, seeing the players up close, seeing that they can reach out and touch them,” South Miami Grey Ghosts Head Coach Nate Merrell said. “I think what Baptist is doing is awesome. Like we have trainers on the sideline at every youth game. Whenever a kid gets hurt, they’re there. They understand ice, ankles, knees – whatever injury happens they’re always there.”

As part of the Miami Dolphins’ commitment to the development of high school and youth football, the organization will host high school teams from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties at the team’s training camp practices. The team visits are a targeted effort to recognize, inspire and increase football participation through personal connections centered on the positive character building aspects of playing the game.

The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL’s top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.