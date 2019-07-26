Miami Dolphins Host Poinciana High School at Training Camp Practice

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins yesterday hosted the Poinciana High School football team at their training camp practice. The teams were given a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University and had the opportunity to watch the Dolphins practice.

“The best thing is what they see every day and what they’re taught at the high school level goes all the way to the professional level,” Poinciana High School Head Football Coach Randy Beeken said. “We come from a very repressed area and this is an opportunity these kids would have never had.”

“I definitely watched the quarterbacks and how they lead their offense, how they’re huddling up and the footwork. I’m just hoping I can take a part of their game and apply it to mine. It’s so surreal to see these guys,” Poinciana High School senior quarterback Justin Carpenter said.

As part of the Miami Dolphins’ commitment to the development of high school and youth football, the organization will host high school and youth teams from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties at its training camp practices. The practice visits are a targeted effort to recognize, inspire and increase football participation through personal connections centered on the positive character building aspects of playing the game.

The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL’s top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.