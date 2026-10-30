Miami Dolphins In the Community

The Miami Dolphins are committed to making an impact in the local South Florida community and beyond. Explore this week's community highlights below:
Zach Sieler Visits Children's Hospital
On October 27th defensive lineman Zach Sieler and teammates Kenneth Grant, Josh Uche, Zeek Biggers and Rene Konga visited a children's hospital in South Florida. Through the Sieler Safe Haven Foundation, Zach brings his core mission of building confidence and fostering deep connections to children facing health challenges.
The Miami Dolphins visited patients at a children's hospital in South Florida this week.
Miami Dolphins Join 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project at Hard Rock Stadium
On October 27, the Miami Dolphins hosted the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project Police and Youth Conference for fifteen high schools in Miami-Dade County Public Schools and over 200 law enforcement officers. Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II and offensive tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick joined the students and officers in role playing real-life encounters, a law enforcement panel discussion presented by Amazon, and breakout sessions directed by law enforcement from every agency in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.
The Miami Dolphins visited patients at Safe Haven Hospital this week.
Jason Jenkins Days of Service School Beautification Project
As part of the Miami Dolphins' fourth annual Football UNITES Jason Jenkins Days of Service initiative, volunteers joined families from The Light Preparatory Academy in Miami Gardens to place mulch, clean up the playground and paint the school's STREAM lab and auditorium.
View photos from Jason Jenkins' Days of Service on October 28, 2026. Miami Dolphins staff, alumni, and community partners came together to help beautify Light Prep Academy in Miami Gardens.