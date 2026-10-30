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Miami Dolphins News

Miami Dolphins In the Community

Oct 30, 2026 at 06:52 PM
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Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

The Miami Dolphins are committed to making an impact in the local South Florida community and beyond. Explore this week's community highlights below:

Zach Sieler Visits Children's Hospital

On October 27th defensive lineman Zach Sieler and teammates Kenneth Grant, Josh Uche, Zeek Biggers and Rene Konga visited a children's hospital in South Florida. Through the  Sieler Safe Haven Foundation, Zach brings his core mission of building confidence and fostering deep connections to children facing health challenges.

📸 Zach Sieler Visits Children's Hospital

The Miami Dolphins visited patients at a children's hospital in South Florida this week.

Miami Dolphins defensive linemen Zach Sieler (92), Kenneth Grant (78), Rene Konga (95), edge Josh Uche (9) and Zeek Biggers (93) during a hospital visit on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Hollywood, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)
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Miami Dolphins defensive linemen Zach Sieler (92), Kenneth Grant (78), Rene Konga (95), edge Josh Uche (9) and Zeek Biggers (93) during a hospital visit on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Hollywood, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)

Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive linemen Zach Sieler (92) and Kenneth Grant (78) during a hospital visit on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Hollywood, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)
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Miami Dolphins defensive linemen Zach Sieler (92) and Kenneth Grant (78) during a hospital visit on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Hollywood, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)

Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive linemen Zach Sieler (92), Kenneth Grant (78), Rene Konga (95) and edge Josh Uche (9) during a hospital visit on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Hollywood, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)
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Miami Dolphins defensive linemen Zach Sieler (92), Kenneth Grant (78), Rene Konga (95) and edge Josh Uche (9) during a hospital visit on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Hollywood, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)

Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Zach Sieler (92) during a hospital visit on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Hollywood, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)
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Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Zach Sieler (92) during a hospital visit on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Hollywood, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)

Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive linemen Zach Sieler (92), Kenneth Grant (78), Rene Konga (95) and edge Josh Uche (9) during a hospital visit on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Hollywood, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)
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Miami Dolphins defensive linemen Zach Sieler (92), Kenneth Grant (78), Rene Konga (95) and edge Josh Uche (9) during a hospital visit on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Hollywood, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)

Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) during a hospital visit on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Hollywood, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)
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Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) during a hospital visit on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Hollywood, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)

Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins
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Miami Dolphins Join 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project at Hard Rock Stadium

On October 27, the Miami Dolphins hosted the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project Police and Youth Conference for fifteen high schools in Miami-Dade County Public Schools and over 200 law enforcement officers. Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II and offensive tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick joined the students and officers in role playing real-life encounters, a law enforcement panel discussion presented by Amazon, and breakout sessions directed by law enforcement from every agency in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

📸 Miami Dolphins Host 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project Police and Youth Conference

The Miami Dolphins visited patients at Safe Haven Hospital this week.

5000 Role Models Conference at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins)
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5000 Role Models Conference at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins)

Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins
5000 Role Models Conference at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins)
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5000 Role Models Conference at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins)

Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins
5000 Role Models Conference at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins)
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5000 Role Models Conference at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins)

Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins
5000 Role Models Conference at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins)
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5000 Role Models Conference at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins)

Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins
5000 Role Models Conference at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins)
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5000 Role Models Conference at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins)

Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins
5000 Role Models Conference at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins)
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5000 Role Models Conference at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins)

Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins
5000 Role Models Conference at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins)
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5000 Role Models Conference at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins)

Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins
5000 Role Models Conference at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins)
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5000 Role Models Conference at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins)

Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins
5000 Role Models Conference at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins)
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5000 Role Models Conference at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins)

Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins
5000 Role Models Conference at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins)
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5000 Role Models Conference at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins)

Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins
5000 Role Models Conference at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins)
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5000 Role Models Conference at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins)

Ruben Gonzalez/Miami Dolphins
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Jason Jenkins Days of Service School Beautification Project

As part of the Miami Dolphins' fourth annual Football UNITES Jason Jenkins Days of Service initiative, volunteers joined families from The Light Preparatory Academy in Miami Gardens to place mulch, clean up the playground and paint the school's STREAM lab and auditorium.

📸 Miami Dolphins Continute Jason Jenkins Days of Service with School Beautification Project

View photos from Jason Jenkins' Days of Service on October 28, 2026. Miami Dolphins staff, alumni, and community partners came together to help beautify Light Prep Academy in Miami Gardens.

Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)
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Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)

Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins
Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)
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Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)

Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins President and CEO Danny Sillman and Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)
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Miami Dolphins President and CEO Danny Sillman and Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)

Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins
Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)
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Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)

Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins
Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)
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Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)

Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins
Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)
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Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)

Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins
Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)
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Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)

Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins
Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)
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Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)

Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins
Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)
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Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)

Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins
Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)
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Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)

Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins
Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)
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Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)

Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins
Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)
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Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)

Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins
Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)
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Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)

Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins
Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)
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Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)

Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins
Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)
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Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)

Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins
Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)
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Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)

Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins
Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)
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Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)

Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins
Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)
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Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)

Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins
Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)
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Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)

Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins
Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)
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Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)

Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins
Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)
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Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)

Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins
Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)
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Jason Jenkins' Days of Service School Beautification at the The Light Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins)

Tomas Diniz Santos/Miami Dolphins
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