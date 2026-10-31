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Dolphins elevate Gonzalez, Llewellyn

Oct 31, 2026 at 04:00 PM

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they elevated kicker Zane Gonzalez and edge Max Llewellyn to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Gonzalez has appeared in 79 career games in eight seasons with Cleveland (2017-18), Arizona (2018-20), Carolina (2021), Washington (2024), Atlanta (2025) and Miami (2026). He has converted 115-of-142 career field goal attempts (81.0 pct.), including 59-of-82 from 40-plus yards (72.0 pct.), along with 163-of-171 extra points (95.3 pct.). Gonzalez entered the NFL as a seventh-round selection (224th overall) by Cleveland in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Arizona State (2013-16), where he appeared in 51 career games and converted 96-of-116 field goal attempts (82.8 pct.), along with 204-of-209 extra points (97.6 pct.).

Llewellyn has appeared in two career games this year with Miami, making his NFL debut in Week 2 at San Francisco and appearing in the team's Week 7 victory over the Jets. He was selected by the Dolphins in the seventh round (238th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Iowa (2021-25), where he appeared in 43 career games with 13 starts, recording 64 tackles (38 solo), 14.5 sacks, 20.5 tackles for loss, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Llewellyn was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2025 and helped Iowa reach the conference championship game in 2023.

NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.AgeExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Zane GonzalezK6-0202319Arizona State ‘17Deer Park, TexasUFA, ’26 (Atl.)
Max LlewellynEDGE6-526024RIowa '26Urbandale, IowaD7, ‘26

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