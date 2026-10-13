Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have waived wide receiver Ryan Miller and claimed wide receiver Jared Wayne off waivers from Houston. The team also signed defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson to the practice squad and released defensive lineman Mazi Smith from the practice squad.

Jefferson has appeared in 10 career games in two seasons with Jacksonville (2024), San Francisco (2025) and Cincinnati (2025), recording 12 tackles (five solo), 1.0 sack, one tackle for loss and one pass defensed. He entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection (116th overall) by Jacksonville in the 2024 NFL Draft. Collegiately, Jefferson appeared in 55 games with 23 starts in five seasons at West Virginia (2019-22) and LSU (2023), recording 90 tackles (36 solo), 6.0 sacks, 21.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and eight passes defensed.

* Miller*, who joined the Dolphins via waivers on Aug. 25, 2026, has appeared in 30 career games with six starts in four seasons with Tampa Bay (2023-25) and Miami (2026), recording 17 receptions for 254 yards (14.9 avg.) and four touchdowns. He also appeared in one postseason game with the Buccaneers. Miller entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent in 2023 with Tampa Bay after a collegiate career at Furman (2018-22), where he played tight end and appeared in 53 career games with 42 starts and recorded 151 receptions for 2,146 yards (14.2 avg.) and 28 touchdowns. He earned All-America honors and was an All-Southern Conference selection in 2020 and 2021.

Smith joined Miami's practice squad on Sept. 1, 2026, and played in Miami's Week 4 matchup at Minnesota. He has appeared in 43 career games with 20 starts in three seasons with Dallas (2023-25) and the New York Jets (2025), recording 57 tackles (31 solo) and 2.0 sacks. He also appeared in one postseason game with Dallas. Smith entered the NFL with Dallas as the 27th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after a collegiate career at Michigan (2019-22). He appeared in 35 games with 28 starts with the Wolverines and recorded 88 tackles (39 solo), a 0.5 sack, 6.0 tackles for loss, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, earning two All-Big Ten selections (2021-22).