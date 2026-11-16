Gonzalez has appeared in 82 career games in eight seasons with Cleveland (2017-18), Arizona (2018-20), Carolina (2021), Washington (2024), Atlanta (2025) and Miami (2026). He has converted 121-of-152 career field goal attempts (79.6 pct.), along with 169-of-178 extra points (94.9 pct.). Gonzalez entered the NFL as a seventh-round selection (224th overall) by Cleveland in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Arizona State (2013-16), where he appeared in 51 career games and converted 96-of-116 field goal attempts (82.8 pct.), along with 204-of-209 extra points (97.6 pct.).