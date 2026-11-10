Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have placed defensive lineman Zach Sieler and quarterback Malik Willis on the injured reserve list and waived cornerback Reese Taylor.

Sieler has appeared in 116 career games with 90 starts in nine seasons with Baltimore (2018-19) and Miami (2019-26), recording 381 tackles (168 solo), 37.5 sacks, two interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 16 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. A three-time team captain with Miami (2024-26), Sieler joined the Dolphins in 2019 via waivers and was selected as the 2024 Dan Marino Team MVP. He entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (238th overall) by Baltimore in the 2018 NFL Draft after a collegiate career at Ferris State, where he earned All-American honors.

Taylor has appeared in nine career games in three seasons with Denver (2024-25) and Miami (2026) and has recorded four special teams tackles (four solo). He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent in 2023 with Kansas City and spent time on the practice squad with the Chiefs and Broncos. Taylor finished his collegiate career at Purdue (2022) after four seasons at Indiana (2018-21). He appeared in 53 games with 22 starts throughout his collegiate career, recording 108 tackles (92 solo), 2.0 sacks, 9.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 18 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.