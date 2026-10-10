Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have activated defensive lineman Kenneth Grant off the injured reserve list and waived quarterback Brady Cook. Additionally, the team elevated edge Rodney McGraw and running back Carlos Washington Jr. to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Cook, who was acquired by Miami via waivers on Aug. 31, 2026, has appeared in five career games with four starts in one season with the New York Jets (2025), completing 88-of-153 passing attempts (57.5 pct.) for 739 yards and two touchdowns. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent in 2025 with the Jets. Cook played collegiately at Missouri (2020-25), where he appeared in 46 career games with 39 starts and completed 746-of-1,139 passing attempts (65.5 pct.) for 9,013 yards with 49 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, while adding 362 carries for 1,209 yards (3.3 avg.) and 20 scores on the ground.

Grant has appeared in 17 career games with five starts in one season with Miami (2025), recording 33 tackles, 2.0 sacks and one pass defensed. He entered the NFL as Miami's first-round selection (13th overall) in the 2025 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Michigan (2022-24), where he appeared in 41 career games with 17 starts and totaled 69 tackles (36 solo), 6.5 sacks, one interception, 12 passes defensed and three fumble recoveries. He helped the Wolverines win the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship, as well as the 2022 and 2023 Big Ten titles.

McGraw has appeared in one career game, making his NFL debut in Miami's Week 4 matchup at Minnesota, where he tallied one QB hit and one special teams tackle. Heentered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on May 8, 2026, and spent the offseason program and training camp with the team before joining the practice squad. McGraw finished his collegiate career at Western Michigan (2024-25), where he spent two seasons and appeared in 27 games with one start while recording 64 tackles (24 solo), 8.0 sacks, 11.0 tackles for loss, one pass defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He spent two seasons at Penn State (2021-22) and one season at Louisville (2023) before transferring to Western Michigan.