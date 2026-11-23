Heyward has appeared in 25 career games in three seasons with Cincinnati (2024-25) and Miami (2026), recording eight tackles (three solo), including one tackle for loss and adding 16 special teams tackles (six solo) and one special teams forced fumble. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cincinnati in 2023. Heyward played collegiately at Duke (2018-22), where he appeared in 51 career games with 41 starts and recorded 340 tackles (175 solo), 11.5 sacks, 32.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, 11 passes defensed and five fumble recoveries.

Llewellyn has appeared in four career games this year with Miami, making his NFL debut in Week 2 at San Francisco before appearing in the team's Week 7 victory over the Jets, in Week 8 against New England and in Week 11 at Buffalo. He was selected by the Dolphins in the seventh round (238th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Iowa (2021-25), where he appeared in 43 career games with 13 starts, recording 64 tackles (38 solo), 14.5 sacks, 20.5 tackles for loss, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Llewellyn was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2025 and helped Iowa reach the conference championship game in 2023.